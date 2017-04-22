Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon reunite over family dinner

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey and rapper Nick Cannon reunited over an intimate family dinner with their twins - five-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe.

Carey and Cannon, who parted ways in 2014 after being together for six years, were spotted together on Thursday night, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The former couple appeared to be in high spirits as they happily chatted and shared a laugh while leaving an eatery here.

After their night out, all of them headed to Carey's home. She posted on Instagram a photograph of them snuggling in bed. She could be seen reading her twins a bedtime story while their dad slept next to them.

Their reunion comes after Carey's split from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

