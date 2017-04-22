RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Apr 2017 16:33 |  By RnMTeam

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon reunite over family dinner

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey and rapper Nick Cannon reunited over an intimate family dinner with their twins - five-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe.

Carey and Cannon, who parted ways in 2014 after being together for six years, were spotted together on Thursday night, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The former couple appeared to be in high spirits as they happily chatted and shared a laugh while leaving an eatery here.

After their night out, all of them headed to Carey's home. She posted on Instagram a photograph of them snuggling in bed. She could be seen reading her twins a bedtime story while their dad slept next to them.

Their reunion comes after Carey's split from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mariah Carey Nick Cannon Moroccan Monroe Bryan Tanaka
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2017

Mariah Carey's son loses his first tooth

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey's five-year-old son Moroccan has lost his first tooth. Carey shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday that showed Moroccan's reaction when he realised he had lost one of his teeth, reports people.com.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2017

Mariah Carey forms Butterfly Mc Records jointly with Epic Records

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum global superstar Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time with 18 Hot 100 #1 hits, inks an exclusive joint partnership of Butterfly MC Records and Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Enter­tainment, it was announced today by LA Reid, who is the Chair­man

read more
News | 10 Apr 2017

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka part ways

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has reportedly split from her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who earlier worked as a backup dancer for her.

read more
News | 28 Mar 2017

Mariah Carey on tropical getaway with Bryan Tanaka for birthday

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey enjoyed a tropical getaway with her beau Bryan Tanaka to celebrate her 47th birthday in Mexico City at Cabo San Lucas. Tanaka took to Instagram to share a romantic photograph of the couple relaxing on the beach side, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2017

Mariah Carey suffers wardrobe malfunction again

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey, who has suffered wardrobe malfunctions multiple times in the past, struggled to cover her modesty during a date night with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM to launch in Amritsar and Chandigarh; to re-launch in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in Jodhpur, Red FM is all set to spread its presence in Punjab.read more

Press Releases
Junglee Music acquires music rights for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, has acquired the music rights for the much awairead more

News
Sun TV restrained from using Sony Music recordings

MUMBAI: Today, the Madras High Court has passed a landmark order where in Sun TV who were found uread more

News
BARC Week 15: B4U Music beats 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

top# 5 articles

1
The 'tune twins' spread musical magic in 'Noor'

MUMBAI: The super talented 'tune twins' Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, have gone from strength to strength ever since they burst on to the Bollywood...read more

2
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon reunite over family dinner

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey and rapper Nick Cannon reunited over an intimate family dinner with their twins - five-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe....read more

3
Dhruv Viswanath's new music video 'Four' is 'wave after wave'

MUMBAI: Known as the 'guitar spanker', Dhruv Visvanath has held a long and intriguing rendezvous with music, has recently released a music video '...read more

4
Ushuaïa Ibiza and Tinie Tempah announce DJ EZ as disturbing Ibiza co-host

MUMBAI: Following on from the huge announcement that Disturbing Ibiza will be back for another season at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, the brand’s...read more

5
Mohit Suri and EMI Records India presents summer's party anthem 'Party Non Stop'

MUMBAI: Award winning Music Producer Baljit Singh Padam, known universally as Dr Zeus has made a mark in the Bollywood and Punjabi music scene with a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group