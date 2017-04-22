'Hoor' one of the 'biggest' songs for Atif this year

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam says he is elated over getting a chance to sing a romantic track titled 'Hoor' for the Bollywood film 'Hindi Medium', and hopes it gets a positive response from the Indian audience.

Atif reunited with Bollywood composers Sachin-Jigar after working with them for a song in 'Badlapur'. The new song features the lead cast - Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar.

"'Hoor' is a very special song. It's close to my heart. It is also one of the biggest songs for me this year. The entire team of 'Jeena Jeena' has reunited for this song as well," Atif said in a statement.

He added: "'Jeena Jeena' was well received by the audience. Sachin-Jigar have done a fabulous job with the song, and I hope the audience gives it same love that they gave 'Jeena Jeena'."

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, 'Hindi Medium' also marks the debut of Pakistani actress Saba in Bollywood. It is a story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality.

Talking about collaboration, Jigar said: "'Hoor' is more rooted, mature and Sufi than 'Jeena Jeena'. This song will grow on people slowly. Lot of love songs that we hear today are more about heart break and separation. However, this song highlights the beauty of falling in love and how he describes his lover as 'Hoor'."

Irrfan is also very happy with the response to the song. He said: "It's a soulful and heartwarming song and it will definitely make you fall in love."

'Hindi Medium', a T-Series and Maddock films presentation, is set to release on May 12

