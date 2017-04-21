Watch Zayn throw a wild house party for his Partynextdoor collab 'Still Got Time'

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik teamed up with Partynextdoor for the dancehall-influenced 'Still Got Time' single, which debuted in late March.

The track boasts a summery beat and smooth vocals from both Zayn and Party. Today, 21 April 2017 comes the official video.

In it we see Zayn throw a huge house party which leaves the former boyband member nursing a hangover and a new pet monkey.

Music video by Zayn Malik, performing 'Still Got Time' under RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment

Check it out: