RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Apr 2017 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Top ten AR Rahman songs of all time

MUMBAI: This man has won the hearts of millions with his music. His brilliance is unmatched and he is undoubtedly one of the most respected musicians of our time. Yes, none other than Allah Rakha Rahman.

Start your Friday with ten of his best compositions of all time.

Songs like this live on for decades

Simply calms your soul down

Such versatility

The finest at work

Stop trying to recreate classics like these

When Bollywood made sense

The movie. The music

Making people groove since 1994

The best for the last

If you don’t know this, you’re probably not Indian

Tags
AR Rahman Allah Rakha Rahman Songs music composer Singer
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2017

Mariah Carey's son loses his first tooth

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey's five-year-old son Moroccan has lost his first tooth. Carey shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday that showed Moroccan's reaction when he realised he had lost one of his teeth, reports people.com.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2017

Singer Cuba Gooding Sr found dead in his car

MUMBAI: Singer Cuba Gooding Sr was found dead in his car here. He was 72. The soul singer was found slumped over inside his car in Woodland Hills, California at 12:58 pm on Thursday, but he could not be revived by cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), reports variety.com.

read more
(Image Courtesy: Jerin James)
News | 20 Apr 2017

'Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga' is my first ever duet with phenomenal Arijit Singh: Shashaa Tirupati

MUMBAI: The Indo-Canadian origin playback singer Shashaa Tirupati is predominantly fresh in the Bollywood and South Indian music industry. She was the voice behind the recreated version of the AR Rahman's cult classic, 'Humma Humma', known as 'The Humma Song' for the film 'Ok Jaanu'.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2017

Songs that will make you cringe!

MUMBAI: With amazing music coming out everyday, there are also tons of other materials being produced by artists all over the world. Some are good, some are bad and some just simply make you cringe. Here is a list of ten songs that guarantees cringes!

read more
News | 20 Apr 2017

AR Rahman to perform at IIFA 2017

MUMBAI: Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Thursday revealed that he will perform at the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend, to be hosted in New York this July.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sun TV restrained from using Sony Music recordings

MUMBAI: Today, the Madras High Court has passed a landmark order where in Sun TV who were found uread more

News
BARC Week 15: B4U Music beats 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

Press Releases
Videocon d2h signs up Hungama Play

MUMBAI: Videocon d2h, the fastest growing DTH service provider in India has partnered with Hungamread more

Press Releases
India Radio Forum 2017 unveils a new format at QLA The Kila New Delhi

MUMBAI: The annual India Radio Forum Conference (IRF) and Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mariah Carey's son loses his first tooth

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey's five-year-old son Moroccan has lost his first tooth. Carey shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday that showed...read more

2
​John Mayer's ​a​ lbum ​'​ The Search For Everything​'​ ​a​ vailable ​now

​MUMBAI: ​John Mayer has released his 7th​ ​studio album The Search for Everything in its entirety via Columbia Records. The album consists of...read more

3
Singer Cuba Gooding Sr found dead in his car

MUMBAI: Singer Cuba Gooding Sr was found dead in his car here. He was 72. The soul singer was found slumped over inside his car in Woodland Hills,...read more

4
Multi-platinum artist Sara Evans launches Born To Fly Records, signs with RED Distribution

MUMBAI: Multi-talented entertainer SARA EVANS, whose No. 1 hits include “No Place That Far,” “Suds in the Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born...read more

5
Love singing romantic songs most: Dev Negi

MUMBAI: Young playback singer Dev Negi, who lent his voice for songs like 'Badri Ki Dulhania', 'Paro', and 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyar', says though he wants...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group