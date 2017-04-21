The 'tune twins' spread musical magic in 'Noor'

MUMBAI: The super talented 'tune twins' Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, have gone from strength to strength ever since they burst on to the Bollywood music scene notching up jewels in their musical tiaras along the way.

Both Prakriti and Sukriti have sung two very different solo tracks picturised on Sonakshi Sinha in the film; ‘Noor’; making them the only twin sisters ever to pull of such a feat in the same movie.

Composed by the ever trustworthy and impressive composer Amaal Malik; the Kakar twins appear to have taken their talent to a new level with their individual songs that continue to race up the charts and wow listeners alike. While ‘Hai Zaroori’ rendered by Prakriti is a lilting soulful track that tugs at your heartstrings like never before; Sukriti's ‘Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai’ is an uplifting number that makes you leave behind life's worries and vibe to its memorable tune.

What stands out about these tracks is the immense versatility in range, tone and mood that both sisters have showcased; underlining their own diverse skill sets.

Enough to say, the twin sisters are well on their way to becoming ‘noors’ of the listening public.