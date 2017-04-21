RadioandMusic
News |  21 Apr 2017 20:22 |  By RnMTeam

The Revolver Club to organise vinyl culture sessions on World Record Day

MUMBAI: There’s no better day to support independent record shops across India than World Record Store Day, which is held on the third Saturday of April every year. This year the date falls on 22 April 2017.

Started by a bunch of record-store owners in the US in 2007, the intention of celebrating International World Record Store Day was to celebrate and advocate for the independent record shop.

On World Record Store Day, Mumbai-based record store, The Revolver Club is all set to organise listening sessions on vinyl culture, showcases and more. Their concept is to link the gap between technology, art and lifestyle.

The largest store in India, The Revolver Club was started in 2015 by Jude de Souza and Parth M Pandya to bring the global vinyl resurgence to India. We spoke to Shalom Benjamin, the spokesperson from the record store to know more about the affair. Talking about it, he said, “Everything these days is on shuffle. CDs have gone down and Vinyl is coming back in a huge way. Tomorrow there will a session on the Vinyl culture at Title Waves where the discussion will be all about how the vinyl culture has changed over time, how it is affecting consumptions of music these days and more. Also, we will be displaying turntables, over 2500 types of vinyl both new and old, from where Vinyl enthusiasts can make a choice.”

In addition to that, there will be performances by Tejas Menon, Maalavika Manoj, Ankur Tewari, discussions by RJ Rohini from Radio Nasha among others. Organized by Mixtape, the after-party will be shifted to Bonobo later, where another listening session and informal discussion on the Vinyl culture around the world with Bjørn Torske, Mathieu Josso, Rahul Chhabria conducted by Kenneth Lobo, followed by performances by Chhabb, M.MAT, Bjørn Torske.

