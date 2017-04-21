RadioandMusic
News |  21 Apr 2017 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Cuba Gooding Sr found dead in his car

MUMBAI: Singer Cuba Gooding Sr was found dead in his car here. He was 72.

The soul singer was found slumped over inside his car in Woodland Hills, California at 12:58 pm on Thursday, but he could not be revived by cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), reports variety.com.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to a call on Ventura Boulevard and determined the death of an adult male at that same time.

Gooding Sr was famous for his 1972 hit ‘Everybody Plays The Fool’, as the lead singer of the band The Main Ingredient.

The police is investigating the cause of death.

(Source: IANS)

