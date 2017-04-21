Shaan and Radhika Mukherji's Happydemic turns one

MUMBAI: There are so many artist management companies swarming in Mumbai, giving hopes to young musicians, guiding them through this gargantuan mission of making it big in this ocean of a place. One such organization turned one this 17 April. Happydemic, an event management company headed by Radhika Mukherji has been making all the right noises. In the last one year the company has curated 376 gigs around the country. Starting from flash mobs at the Mumbai airports to café gigs to gigs on yachts, Happydemic has done it all.

The company with a wide base of artists, some of them being winners of reality singing competitions, Happydemic has brought about various new concepts that keep the listeners intrigued and the warm and loving disposition of the artists and the team just makes Happydemic an experience.

Last Monday, Juhu Gymkhana witnessed a grand celebration of the company’s maiden anniversary. The guest of honour was none other than the CEO’s husband himself, Shaan!

The evening started off with a heart-warming speech from the team members with CEO Radhika Mukherji expressing how an impulsive decision to help aspiring musicians changed her life forever. “We want to be the gust of wind under your wings,” she said.

After the team was done with the opening formalities, Shaan took over. One of the finest voices of the nation who is known to enchant with his voice but this time his words did the trick!

He emphasized on how an artist should have integrity because everything else follows and how humility and perseverance are the qualities that take a human being forward. The entire ten or fifteen minutes of his presence actually brought about a very motivational vibe for the crowd comprised of aspiring artists.

Soon after all the talking, it was time for some music. Some of Happydemic’s finest put up a brilliant show. The acts ranged from Hindustani Folk to some smooth Jazz to even some old school Rock n Roll.

The closing act was by yet another Happydemic artist who played some mean dance numbers on the turntable. No sooner everyone found themselves grooving to these tracks and enjoying the carefree ambience.

Truly living up to its name it was in fact a very happy evening. All in all it was a great first birthday celebration and we look forward to see more of Happydemic in the coming years.