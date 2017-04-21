Playing classical singer has taken a toll on Natasha

MUMBAI: Actress Natasha Rastogi, who will be seen as a classical singer in the upcoming TV show ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’, says preparing for the role has taken a toll on her voice.

"I am playing a classical singer in this show. This is the first time I have gone out of my way to practice singing for my character," Natasha said in a statement.

"I initially thought I could pull it off, but right now it's taking a toll on my voice as I have been constantly practicing to get into the skin of my character," added the actress, who will be seen as Ragini Mathur.

Natasha has appeared in shows like ‘Zindagi Kitni Khoobsoorat Hai’, ‘Dehleez’ and Hollywood series ‘Sense8’.

‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’, which will also feature Soni Razdan, Keith Sequeria and Sanjeeda Sheikh, will soon be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)