Mariah Carey's son loses his first tooth

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey's five-year-old son Moroccan has lost his first tooth.

Carey shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday that showed Moroccan's reaction when he realised he had lost one of his teeth, reports people.com.

In the short clip, a curly-haired Moroccan is wrapped in a towel. Carey said: "Come on, let me see your tooth, Rocky what just happened to you? Come on, tell us."

Moroccan jumped up and down and said: "My tooth fell out and I'm so excited and so happy! I want to show my mom so bad."

(Source: IANS)