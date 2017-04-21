Dhruv Viswanath's new music video 'Four' is 'wave after wave'

MUMBAI: Known as the 'guitar spanker', Dhruv Visvanath has held a long and intriguing rendezvous with music, has recently released a music video 'Four' from his upcoming album. The music video of 'Four' was released on 20 April 2017 under the label V.L.T (Vishal Likes This) by Vishal Dadlani.

“I've been wanting to release a video for this song for a long time, we found a small fort in Rajasthan, where we performed at Taalbelia Festival. It was a lot of fun! The ambiance set was perfect for this song, and I hope you all enjoy it,” shared Dhruv who loves using the body of the guitar like a drum, as if he was his own percussionist.

The song ‘Four’ is a chapter of Dhruv’s debut album ‘Orion’ which was released in September 2015. The song tells the story of Orion who gets stuck in a thunderstorm on a deserted island. It narrates a tale of his futile efforts to escape and his desire to be reunited with his family.

Dhruv is coming up with an EP in mid-2017. This is the first music video edited by him. The filming is done by Aryaman Dixit at Castle Mandawa, Rajasthan.

The song along with the video is refreshing and it will definitely make a place for itself on your mind and soothe your soul. Dhruv has this skillful ability to create the magic of sound and creative beats at the same time, and, trust us, this music video will be your new obsession.

Penned and sung by Dhruv, the song is produced by Dhruv Viswanath, Keshav Dhar, Viraj Mohan, mixed by Keshav Dhar at Illusion Studios. Mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios UK and the artwork is done by Prashast Thapan.

Listen to the track here: