News |  21 Apr 2017 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

Arijit Singh displays his versatility with 'Ik Vaari Aa'

MUMBAI: Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan present the first song of the film ‘Raabta’ titled ‘Ik Vaari Aa’. The track released today, 21 April 2017on T-Series. In the voice of Arijit Singh, the song is composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is a sweet separation song with Saira and Shiv played by Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput respectively. It is delightful to watch the endearing chemistry between the lead couple as they are seen celebrating love while they miss being around each other.

Once again, Arijit Singh has proved his versatility as a singer with his latest rendition. The song will definitely rule the trend charts as Pritam and Arijit combination has always been a blockbuster. A lot of people do not know that, Arijit started his career as an assistant of Pritam, and the music composer is the man behind the emergence of Arijit Singh.﻿

Coming back to the song, ‘Ik Vaari Aa’ highlights the controlling voice of Arijit. His voice also goes on to match with the character of the song soon after the drop in the second part of the track. The music is energetic and one feels full of beans after listening to this number.

‘Raabta’ is a film by Dinesh Vijan and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, it stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The movie is slated to release on the 9 June 2017.

Watch the song here:

(Image Courtesy: Jerin James)
