​John Mayer's ​a​ lbum ​'​ The Search For Everything​'​ ​a​ vailable ​now

​MUMBAI: ​John Mayer has released his 7th​ ​studio album The Search for Everything in its entirety via Columbia Records. The album consists of previously released Waves One and Two as well as four brand new songs – “In the Blood,” “Theme from ‘The Search for Everything,” “Never on the Day You Leave” and “Rosie.”

The album, which Mayer began recording in 2014 at the famed Capitol Studios in the Capitol Records building in Hollywood, is also available. The Search for Everything Tracklisting:

1. Still Feel Like Your Man

2. Emoji of a Wave

3. Helpless

4. Love on the Weekend

5. In the Blood

6. Changing

7. Theme from "The Search for Everything"

8. Moving On and Getting Over

9. Never on the Day You Leave

10. Rosie

11. Roll it on Home

12. You're Gonna Live Forever in Me