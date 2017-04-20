RadioandMusic
News |  20 Apr 2017 19:07

South African DJ and producer Culoe de Song to debut in India

MUMBAI: Johannesburg-based DJ and producer Culoe de Song, credited with pushing the African sound around the world alongside compatriot and peer Black Coffee, is all set to make his India debut. 

The acclaimed house music producer will perform in Delhi on 26 April at bhane.WIP as part of Wild City’s Various Artists, a series that introduces to Indian audiences modern music’s most imaginative and original DJs and producers.  

A prolific producer, he has four full-length albums to his name, the last one was an 18-track album called ‘Washa’ – Culoe de Song is a regular on dancefloors across Europe and America apart from being a fixture on Innervisions, one of Germany’s famous electronic music labels. The acclaimed hit-maker with tracks like ‘100 Zulu Warriors’, ‘Bright Forest’, ‘Y.O.U.D’ to his name was also the then youngest-ever participant to the Red Bull Music Academy in 2008 and has played an active role in the evolution of the South African house music sound.

