News |  20 Apr 2017 19:03

'Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga' is my first ever duet with phenomenal Arijit Singh: Shashaa Tirupati

(Image Courtesy: Jerin James)
(Image Courtesy: Jerin James)

MUMBAI: The Indo-Canadian origin playback singer Shashaa Tirupati is predominantly fresh in the Bollywood and South Indian music industry. She was the voice behind the recreated version of the AR Rahman's cult classic, 'Humma Humma', known as 'The Humma Song' for the film 'Ok Jaanu'. She has recently lent her voice in 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga' (Half Girlfriend) along with the most soulful singer of Bollywood, Arijit Singh. Also, the other song 'Baarish' sung by Ash King, includes Sashaa's voice barely.

Talking about the song 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga' Sashaa responded, "It was probably ten years back when I heard Mithoon's compositions from the film ‘Anwar’ and I was absolutely taken aback with his music. When I got a call from Mithoon's office to record one song, I was pretty excited as it was the first opportunity to work with a composer whose composition is extensively soulful. I believe that Mithoon is one of those composers who put their soul in their compositions. Also 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga is my first ever duet with phenomenal Arijit Singh. It was a blessing altogether."

"The song happened in one week's time and I recorded the song thrice. The first time it went well, though we needed to do some changes, I went for the second attempt. However, I was having a bad throat that day and it didn't come out well. Mithoon called me and said it sounded imperfect and I should record the song for another time. I would like to mention Eric Pillai from Future Sound of Bombay, who brilliantly mixed and mastered the song. Any song is crucial and it is all about teamwork," added Sashaa.

She strongly said that for her singing is always for the people who love her, then for herself. Also, she thinks that Shraddha Kapoor is an excellent singer and she wouldn't mind collaborating with her.

While talking about 'Baarish' she shared that she has sung the alaap and the antara for the song, nonetheless, the Antara part was not there in the song. "It is always the director's call which song or which part of any track should be there. The alaap is the integral part and it has been used in Baarish which is also the theme for the movie. Without getting offended, I believe that maybe the Antara was not required for the particular song," Sashaa signed off.

Listen to the track here and sway to the soulful melody -

‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga’ was released on 18 April on Zee Music Company and it has already got eight million views on YouTube. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 19 May 2017.

