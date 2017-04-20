Nothing is bigger than our traditional music: Naviin Gandharv

MUMBAI: Indian classical musician Naviin Gandharv who happens to be the only Belabaharr – a musical instrument invented by his father Pt.Babulal Gandharv -- player of his generation unfortunately still struggles to claim his position in the Indian music industry.

It’s a proven fact that Indian classical music and musicians do not have many takers in our country, but with EDM and hip-hop leading the music space, the genre is almost demising. Musicians like Gandharv continue to struggle in this Bollywood jungle to create a place for themselves, but it’s their passion for the classical form of music that keeps them going.

Gandharv comes from a musician’s family, his grandfather Pt.Kashiram Gandharv played the Sarangi and so, did his father Pt.Babulal Gandharv, who later went on to invent Belabaharr. A young Gandharv took liking for tabla something that he perused as a career, till he felt his father’s musical creation needed to be promoted on a larger scale. Thus, he turned to Belabaharr, but his love for the tabla stayed intact.

The musician is a part of a great lineage, but he does not even have a house of his own. He continues to live in a rented apartment with his family, but he refuses to take up other means of making money. He is passionate about Indian classical music and he wishes to promote it, until his last breath.

“I think that music should sound like music and not, just any sound. Moreover, nothing is bigger than our traditional music,” stated the musician who is often seen trying to promote Indian classical music.

The musician also has an album to his credit, titled ‘The Royal Touch’. This one of kind album created in 2008 has a mix of ‘Raag’ and ‘Taal’. The album has six songs and undoubtedly tabla plays a very important role in it. But, unfortunately even the album hasn’t been able to elevate Gandharv.

Check the album here -

https://www.sonicoctaves.com/store/the-royal-touch%20?filter_name=the%20royal%20touch