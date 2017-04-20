Laxmi Bomb's songs to feature in 'Tikli & Laxmi Bomb' and TVF's new show 'Insiders'

MUMBAI: 'Laxmi Bomb', the electro-pop outfit from Mumbai that sums up the sound of the streets of Mumbai, is famous for their unique mix of ‘raanti-rap’ driven vocals. Since September 2013, this electronic band, that has been grinding the Indian independent music scene with its specific local flavoured ‘ghetto-styled-expletive’ lingo, will be soon featured in Aditya Kripalani’s 'Tikli & Laxmi Bomb', based on the book by the same name. Also, their tracks will be featured on TVF's upcoming show 'Insiders'.

Laxmi Bomb's music will be featured in the movie and the story of the movie is all about two sex workers in Mumbai who come to a decision to kick men out of the system.

"Tikli & Laxmi Bomb was destined to have our music featured. The lead character is a lady whose name happens to be ‘Laxmi’. The story is about ‘women empowerment’ in a ‘male-dominated’ world. So there are striking similarities," the band went over the main points.

There will be nine songs in the movie out of which four songs are by the band Laxmi Bomb, and the music composer and the passionate filmmaker, Aditya Kripalani has written rest of the songs. Dhanashree Ganatra is the co-music director for the indie film.

Wait, we are not done! Talking about their next project, the band confirmed that they have worked with 'The Viral Fever’. "Our next project is with this company you may be aware of, called ‘The Viral Fever’ or commonly known as ‘TVF’. Our music shall be featured on their show called ‘Insiders’. And no! Laxmi wasn’t asked any favours to land the job."

Also, the four-piece 'Bomb' will probably make their way to another film by Anurag Kashyap. They have put a picture on Social Media with the unconventional director of India cinema. We are just being hopeful about the fact that their song should be featured in Kashyap's next. Just saying!

Laxmi Bomb involves Joaquim Cosmos on the synthesiser, Levin Mendes on drums (Songwriter for Laxmi Bomb, also the drummer of Bombay Bassment), Chandrashekar Kunder on the console (Major C), and Keegan Pereira on vocals. They recently performed in Bengaluru on 13 April at The Humming Tree.