AR Rahman to perform at IIFA 2017

MUMBAI: Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Thursday revealed that he will perform at the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend, to be hosted in New York this July.

"It's special IIFA New York for me. Celebrating 25 years. Come join me at IIFA Festival," Rahman tweeted.

This year marks Rahman's 25th anniversary in filmdom. In 1992, Rahman made his musical debut with Mani Ratnam's ‘Roja’.

This is the first time that the event will be held in New York "described as the city that never sleeps". But the IIFA magic was first brought to Tampa Bay in the US in 2014, when stars like John Travolta and Kevin Spacey were in attendance.

The biggest Bollywood celebration internationally, will be held on 14-15 July at the iconic MetLife Stadium known for hosting National Football League games, major concerts and other entertainment events.

Apart from a plethora of Bollywood stars, southern film stars like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun and Jr. NTR are likely to attend too.

(Source: IANS)