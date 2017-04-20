Amitabh Bhattacharya pens song for kids channel

MUMBAI: National Film Award winning lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned a song for Sony YAY!, a new children's entertainment channel by Sony Pictures Networks.

Titled ‘YAY! philosophy’, the song features the channel's brand ambassador and actor Tiger Shroff, read a statement.

"It's very rare that you come across a project that's true to its nature and its audience. Sony YAY! ticks both these boxes," Bhattacharya said.

He added: "When this came my way, I instantly knew it is going to be a lot of fun and what I wanted to do with it. 'YAY! philosophy' stands for letting children be who they are and that's exactly what we've tried to bring out with this song."

(Source: IANS)