Aditya too modest to be like Udit Narayan: Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Alka Yagnik believes popular singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan is too modest and decent to be like his father.

Alka along with Udit appeared on the set of popular singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6’ where Aditya appears as a host.

On the show, Alka and Udit were welcomed with loud cheer and while taking their respective seats Udit kissed Alka on her hand. Impressed by his father, Aditya felt that he has a lot to learn from his father.

"Aditya is an adorable host, who has been imitating his father right since his childhood. He came on show donning a moustache like his father's and mimicked his style of singing and mannerisms. But I feel Aditya is way too modest, well-behaved and decent to be Udit ji," Alka said in a statement.

Alka and Udit have sung popular songs like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Tumse Milna’, ‘Dil Ne Yeh Kaha’ and ‘Chand Chupa Badal Mein’.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali as judges.

The episode featuring Alka and Udit will be aired on Saturday on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)