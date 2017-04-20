About last night: Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017 and Vibha Kapoor's album launch

MUMBAI: Last night J W Marriot, Mumbai witnessed Bollywood stars and music industry, grace the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017. Chitra Productions in association with Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017 celebrated the 148th birth anniversary of the father of Indian Cinema, the respected Dadasaheb Phalke in Mumbai. The prestigious awards will be felicitated on 21 April.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of the winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017 and Vibha Kapoor's album launch 'Rabba O Rabba', by actress Saiyami Kher, which is all about women empowerment.

In terms of awards in the music division, Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev bagged the award for the Best Singer for 'Kaabil' among others. Falguni Pathak got the best Dandiya Queen award, whereas Anoop Jalota got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards for his outstanding contribution film and classical and devotional music. In addition, Javed Akhtar got the award for outstanding contribution to the world of lyrics in Bollywood music industry.

Coming back to Vibha Kapoor's album 'Rabba O Rabba', the album was appreciated by the guests and veterans from the music industry. In collaboration with international producer Ryan Medows, the album 'Rabba O Rabba' is a fusion of American pop and Hindi/Punjabi music.

Vibha Kapoor has especially come to India to launch the album. Talking about it, she said, "Rabba O Rabba is an album which will spread inspiration and encourage messages and stories that highlight women empowerment spreading a powerful message of hope, love and joy.”