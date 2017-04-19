RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Apr 2017 18:31 |  By RnMTeam

Relationships are hard at any age, says Harry Styles

MUMBAI: One Direction star Harry Styles, who dated singer Taylor Swift in 2012, says relationships are hard at any age.

One of the memorable moments from their relationship was their Central Park date in New York.

Reminiscing it, Styles told rollingstone.com: "When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier."

"I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it -- I just wanted it to be a normal date."

He knows that at least two of Swift's songs – ‘Out Of The Woods’ and ‘Style’ -- are considered to be about their romance.

"I don't know if they're about me or not... but the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere," he said.

"I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I'm lucky if everything (we went through) helped create those songs. That's what hits your heart. That's the stuff that's hardest to say, and it's the stuff I talk least about.

"That's the part that's about the two people. I'm never going to tell anybody everything."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Harry Styles Taylor Swift Out of the Woods Style
Related news
News | 17 Apr 2017

Harry Styles' self-titled debut album releasing globally 12 May

MUMBAI: Harry Styles is set to release his highly anticipated self-titled debut album, which is available for pre-orderand will be released globally on Friday 12 May. The 10-track album features the lead single ‘Sign of the Times’, which topped the charts in over 84 countries upon release day.

read more
News | 17 Apr 2017

Harry Styles worried about toilet breaks

MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles, who is no longer a part of band One Direction, is worried how he will take toilet breaks between performances when he now performs solo.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2017

Harry Styles unveils album track listing, artwork

MUMBAI: Former One Direction band member Harry Styles has unveiled his album's track listing and artwork on Twitter. The 23-year-old singer revealed that the self-titled record will release on May 12, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2017

One Direction star Harry Styles heads for top to dethrone Ed Sheeran

MUMBAI: Harry Styles is soaring up the pop charts and may even end Ed Sheeran’s dominance at No. 1. He becomes the latest One Direction star to have a solo career.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2017

Haven't dated in a long time: Harry Styles

MUMBAI: One Direction star Harry Styles, who was earlier romantically linked to celebrities like Taylor Swift, Caroline Flack and Kendall Jenner, says he "hasn't dated" anyone for a long time.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

Press Releases
Videocon d2h signs up Hungama Play

MUMBAI: Videocon d2h, the fastest growing DTH service provider in India has partnered with Hungamread more

Press Releases
India Radio Forum 2017 unveils a new format at QLA The Kila New Delhi

MUMBAI: The annual India Radio Forum Conference (IRF) and Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017, read more

Press Releases
Big FM continues to be the official radio partner of Kings XI Punjab

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, proudly extends its support to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)team as the official raread more

News
Community Radio subsidy in Northeast raised to ninety per cent: Naidu

NEW DELHI: Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu has said All India Radio currenread more

top# 5 articles

1
Prince's new music released almost a year after his death

MUMBAI: Iconic singer Prince's new music has been released to mark the first anniversary of his death. Rogue Music Alliance is releasing a six-song...read more

2
Sonu Nigam saga reaches its climax; singer shaves off his hair

MUMBAI: One of India’s most loved playback singers, Sonu Nigam, became the most hated on 17 April 2017. A series of tweets landed the singer in a...read more

3
Cuebrick teams up with KARRA to release 'Smoke & Fire' on Enhanced Recordings

MUMBAI: One of Enhanced's most iconic producers returns with a brand new collaboration alongside a fellow Enhanced regular, in their first...read more

4
Badshah's 'Mercy' almost lands Pune girl in prison

MUMBAI: Vaishali Karunn, the 28-year old from Pune who is an ardent Badshah fan loves his new single ‘Mercy’ and has been obsessing over it....read more

5
Magnetic Fields 2017 to bring historical and contemporary cultures of UK and India

MUMBAI: Since its debut in 2013, Magnetic Fields has grown to be one of the region’s most exciting, contemporary music and arts festival. The year...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group