Prince's new music released almost a year after his death

MUMBAI: Iconic singer Prince's new music has been released to mark the first anniversary of his death.

Rogue Music Alliance is releasing a six-song EP on Friday, the anniversary of Prince's death. It will feature studio recordings from the musician made from 2006 to 2008, reports usatoday.com.

The title track ‘Deliverance’ is available now on iTunes and Apple Music.

The ‘Deliverance’ album features previously unreleased Prince tracks: ‘Deliverance’, ‘Sunrise Sunset’, ‘No One Else’ and an extended version of ‘I Am’.

The songs were written and recorded when Prince was an independent artiste, "protesting what he saw as an unjust music industry," according to an RMA release.

Prince died 21 April 2016 at age 57.

Prince and musician Ian Boxill co-wrote and co-produced all of the tracks. After Prince's death, Boxill completed the compositions and arrangements, finished the production and mixed the songs.

"I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many," Boxill said in a statement.

(Source: IANS)