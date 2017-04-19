Peppy with a penchant for groove, Nanok to play in Pune

MUMBAI: Considered peppy with a blend of glitchy disco, Nanok will be performing in Pune as part of Baleno Wicked Weekends on 22 April.

Even though his latest release, ‘Lay You Down’ a track that featured vocalist Ray Dee got more people talking about the video, the song showcases Nanok’s polished production techniques and his penchant for groove.

A multi-city nightlife campaign that aims to redefine and reinvigorate the club scene in India, Baleno Wicked Weekends has featured established indie acts like Midival Punditz, Raghu Dixit, and bass music producers like Sound Avtar and Mojo Jojo and aims to become the one-stop nightlife guide for audiences and artists alike.

Nanok will perform in Pune at Euriska on 22 April.