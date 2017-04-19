RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Apr 2017 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

Magnetic Fields 2017 to bring historical and contemporary cultures of UK and India

MUMBAI: Since its debut in 2013, Magnetic Fields has grown to be one of the region’s most exciting, contemporary music and arts festival. The year 2017 marks the 70th anniversary of Indian independence, and to commemorate this historical milestone, an alliance of innovative organisations and titans of the arts from the United Kingdom and India has come together to commission a new artistic work.

Liverpool-based British artistic laboratory Metal in partnership with London-based label Warp Records, multi-arts venue Barbican Centre, and online broadcaster Boiler Room, and Indian partners online music magazine Wild City and Mumbai-based arts management agency What About Art? will present Different Trains 1947. This is a brand new audiovisual composition that will bring together the historical and contemporary cultures of UK and India. Three nights of audiovisual performances featuring Actress, Sandunes and Jack Barnett (These New Puritans) to be staged in Liverpool, London and at the festival from 15-17 December in Rajasthan.

Different Trains 1947 is a core project of Arts Council England's Reimagine India fund, with additional support from Film Hub North West Central and Digital Partner British Council. Different Trains 1947 will be a collaboration between music artists Actress, Jack Barnett (These New Puritans), Indian music producer Sandunes, and filmmakers/artists Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, who will perform a new audiovisual composition in response to the events of 1947.

Also, Different Trains 1947 will be premiered in Liverpool at Metal, Edge Hill railway station – the oldest active passenger railway station in the world in September 2017. The piece will then be presented at Barbican Hall, London (October 2017) and Magnetic Fields Festival in Alsisar, India (15-17 December), creating a truly epic international showcase for this new commission.

Talking about the idea and concept of Different Trains 1947: The idea and concept, critically acclaimed musicians Jack Barnett who is currently completing work on 'These New Puritans' fourth album in Berlin said, “It combines two things I’m fascinated by – Reich’s work of the 80s and 90s, and the British Empire and its history, but maybe, more importantly, it's an opportunity to encounter unexpected things, to go through an open-ended process.”

Joining these widely revered and pioneering UK artists will be Indian music producer Sanaya Ardeshir (aka Sandunes) whose hypnotic creations are lauded for incorporating unique Asian sounds with electronica, garage, and expansive synth explorations. “I love the idea of breathing new life into the Different Trains universe and am looking forward to building bridges between geographies and generations through the music that's going to come from this,” revealed Ardeshir.

Warp’s Creative Director Stephen Christian has been enlisted as musical director for the project to work closely with the artists to develop the ambitious work. Together, these vast talents with their versatile backgrounds will create a truly unique audio-visual experience in response to the events of 1947. Though the project will comprise entirely new work, as a primary source of inspiration the composers have been encouraged to consider the conceptual and formal framework of ‘Different Trains’ (1988) by the genre-defining minimalist composer Steve Reich.

This is a flagship project that will span the globe, utilising historically rich sites in both India and the UK, as part of the 2017 UK/India Year of Culture. Tickets for both UK performances will go on general sale from 21 April 2017, while details for Magnetic Fields will be announced soon.

Tags
Magnetic Fields Magnetic Fields Festival Warp Records Stephen Christian Different Trains 1947 Arts Council England British Council actress Jack Barnett Sandunes Iain Forsyth Jane Pollard metal Barbican Centre Boiler Room Wild City Barbican Hall
Related news
News | 06 Apr 2017

Mixtape's RWND to feature Vinayak^A meets NoLatency and Frame/Frame

MUMBAI: Mixtape's live electronica night, FRWD, will complete one year this April (2017) with a special 12th edition titled, RWND, on Friday 14 April 2017 at antiSOCIAL in Khar.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2017

Boiler Room continues its Indian journey; second show in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Boiler Room in association with Budweiser ‘Discover What’s Brewing’ event series continues its India journey with their second show in Bengaluru on 7 April.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2017

UK-based Bass music innovator Addison Groove to tour India

MUMBAI: Bristolian producer, Addison Groove who is regarded as a footwork initiator, will travel to India from 23-25 March 2017, after Vh1 Supersonic 2015.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2017

Ankur Tewari launches 'Side B' of double album 'Side A/ Side B'

MUMBAI: After the release of 'Side A' in November 2016, Ankur & The Ghalat Family releases 'Side B' of the double album.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2017

JLo, Drake 'were just hanging out'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says her rumoured relationship with rapper Drake was nothing more than song collaboration and they were just hanging out with each other. Lopez spoke about Drake on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Tuesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

Press Releases
Videocon d2h signs up Hungama Play

MUMBAI: Videocon d2h, the fastest growing DTH service provider in India has partnered with Hungamread more

Press Releases
India Radio Forum 2017 unveils a new format at QLA The Kila New Delhi

MUMBAI: The annual India Radio Forum Conference (IRF) and Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017, read more

Press Releases
Big FM continues to be the official radio partner of Kings XI Punjab

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, proudly extends its support to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)team as the official raread more

News
Community Radio subsidy in Northeast raised to ninety per cent: Naidu

NEW DELHI: Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu has said All India Radio currenread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sonu Nigam saga reaches its climax; singer shaves off his hair

MUMBAI: One of India’s most loved playback singers, Sonu Nigam, became the most hated on 17 April 2017. A series of tweets landed the singer in a...read more

2
Badshah's 'Mercy' almost lands Pune girl in prison

MUMBAI: Vaishali Karunn, the 28-year old from Pune who is an ardent Badshah fan loves his new single ‘Mercy’ and has been obsessing over it....read more

3
Singing skills got Shabana (Azmi) 'Sonata': Aparna Sen

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming directorial "Sonata", says that veteran actress Shabana Azmi...read more

4
Relationships are hard at any age, says Harry Styles

MUMBAI: One Direction star Harry Styles, who dated singer Taylor Swift in 2012, says relationships are hard at any age. One of the memorable moments...read more

5
Magnetic Fields 2017 to bring historical and contemporary cultures of UK and India

MUMBAI: Since its debut in 2013, Magnetic Fields has grown to be one of the region’s most exciting, contemporary music and arts festival. The year...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group