Radiohead faced major technical hiccups at the Coachella Music and Art Festival

MUMBAI: The band was the top-billed act on the opening day of the Californian festival but they faced numerous challenges including the sound cutting out completely, and audio feedback at the beginning of their set.

The second time that the band left the stage while the issues were resolved, front man Thom Yorke with a display of real showmanship made a joke about Radiohead's reputation for being downbeat.

He quipped: "I'd like to tell a joke to lighten the mood.

But we're Radiohead so f*** it."

Fans expressed their grievances about the technical issues on social media.

One tweeted: "Very disappointed that Coachella messed up Radiohead's sound. I've been waiting my whole life to see them."

Another added: "Coachella have murdered Radiohead's set. Sound has cut out 3 times and now all you can hear is bass. #disaster."

Someone else wrote: "Radiohead deserved better Coachella .... hope the sound engineers learned something tonight."

One person thought that UK festival Glastonbury would not let such an accident happen.

They tweeted: "You wait for that magical last verse of Let Down, & the sound drops out just for that minute. Roll on Glastonbury."