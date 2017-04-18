'Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga' reaches one million

MUMBAI: The most awaited song 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga' sung by none other than Arijit Singh gets one million views on its official release, which is today 18 April 2017 on Zee Music Company.

Composed by Mithoon, magnificently penned by Manoj Muntashir, ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga’ features soulful vocals by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati, which is enough to soothe your soul.

Muntashir wrote ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga’ 16 years back while he was on his Kashmir trip and he had no intention or idea of using it in a film later. That’s what he mentioned on his Facebook page saying that it was offensive to notice not giving him credit for the song by another Mumbai-based publication. “All I want is my due credit... My recognition for chopping a piece of my heart and turning it into a song,” said he.

This starry-eyed song seems to be an instant hit among the audiences and music lovers. The track has already made several covers of the song, which seem to have gone viral.

Mithoon’s composition is extensively soulful, and it has the power to make you feel affecting. It goes without saying that Arijit and Shashaa’s voice did justice to Muntashir’s words and one can be a little more in love with the heart-rending number. We assume it will make more than two million within next day!

Watch the song here:

Featuring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the movie ‘Half Girlfriend’ will release on 19 May 2017.