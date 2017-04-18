Drake accuses club near Coachella of racial profiling

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake has accused a country club near Coachella of racial profiling, saying it was 'the most offensive place' he ever visited.

The 30-year-old 'Hotline Bling' rapper took to Instagram on 16 April to lash out at The Madison Club, a private golf resort in La Quinta, reports people.com.

He posted a day after he made a surprise performance at the local music festival.

"The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling #Coachella," Drake wrote in a post that has since been deleted.

The establishment issued an apology to Drake before he took down his post.

"We are trying to get this issue fixed as soon as possible," a representative for The Madison Club said in a statement.

"Customer satisfaction is our number one priority and for you to experience such a thing is embarrassing for us. We are very sorry for the inconvenience and we will be issuing out a formal apology to you and the public. We will also be investigating this as we do not tolerate racial discrimination."

(Source: IANS)