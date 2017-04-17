Sunidhi one of India's finest singers: Sachin Tendulkar

MUMBAI: Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Monday praised popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan and called her one of the finest singers in the country.

Last week, Sunidhi praised Sachin's upcoming film 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' and posted on Twitter: "Now I would be able to say I know sir Sachin a little. Been waiting to hear your story from you."

In reply, Sachin took to the micro-blogging site on Monday and wrote: "Many thanks Sunidhi Chauhan. Hope you like the film. One of India's finest singing talents. Keep singing, keep shining."

'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', a docu-feature, has been directed by London-based writer-filmmaker James Erskine.

The film will capture the phenomenal rise of Tendulkar. It will have aspects of his life which have never been seen before. Some old footage of Tendulkar playing cricket, some landmark events would be woven into the movie, which aims to tell the ace cricketer's journey from childhood till now.

The film will release on May 26.

(Source; IANS)