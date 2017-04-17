Harry Styles' self-titled debut album releasing globally 12 May

MUMBAI: Harry Styles is set to release his highly anticipated self-titled debut album, which is available for pre-orderand will be released globally on Friday 12 May. The 10-track album features the lead single ‘Sign of the Times’, which topped the charts in over 84 countries upon release day. The album was executive produced by Jeff Bhasker, with additional production from Alex Salibian, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.

The physical album release includes a gate-fold vinyl LP, digipak CD as well as a special limited edition CD format that includes a 32-page hardcover book featuring exclusive photos taken during the recording process. .

A special white vinyl LP will be available exclusively through hstyles.co.uk as well as limited edition album + artwork lithograph bundles (while supplies last).