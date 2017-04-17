Half Girlfriend's most-awaited track 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga' releasing tomorrow

MUMBAI: The first track 'Baarish' from ‘Half Girlfriend’ created quite a buzz when it was released last week. Now, this is time, the most awaited song 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga' sung by none other than Arijit Singh will release tomorrow.

The music of ‘Half Girlfriend’ is one of the most awaited albums of the year that took almost a year to put together. Composed by Mithoon, penned by Manoj Muntashir, ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga’ features soulful vocals by Arijit Singh, which will surely soothe the soul. Revealing just a small verse of the song, was enough for music lovers and the singer’s fans to start to love it. The song was an instant hit among the audiences and fans and music lovers have already made several covers of the song, which seem to have gone viral already. Following this, the makers have decided to treat their fans by preponing the song release and give out the full original track, also revealing more of Shraddha and Arjun’s romance.

Zee Music Company, Business Head, Anurag Bedi said, "For the first time, on public demand, we will be releasing the song earlier than scheduled. Mohit's music has a way of striking a chord with audiences, and we're ecstatic with the response to it so far."

Talking about the amazing response, director Mohit Suri added, "I'm taken aback by the quantum of love and the amount of anticipation around the song. As my reciprocation, I'd like to present the song to my audiences sooner than scheduled. Mithoon, Arijit and me are overwhelmed by all the love.”

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend is a cinematic adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release on 19 May 2017.