87th Pratahswar to feature Sriram Parasuram's 'Voice and Violin'

MUMBAI: The 87th Pratahswar will highlight Dr. Sriram Parasuram, a Chennai-based violinist and vocalist of both Carnatic and Hindustani music on 23 April 2017 at Kala Prangan.

Sriram Parasuram will enthrall discerning music aficionados with his mellifluous, hypnotic and lilting music and he will be accompanied by Vishwanath Shirodkar on Tabla and Seema Shirodkar on Harmonium. The morning concert will be held at Kala Prangan, Deshpande Maharashta Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Mumbai on 23 April 2017 at 6.30 am. Exclusively supported by Tata Capital, there is no entry fee for the concert and the duration of the concert is two hours.

Sriram Parasuram, one of India’s leading musicians today, hails from a family steeped in musical tradition. He started learning the violin at the age of four and gave his first public performance at the age of eight. Initially trained by his mother Paravathy Parasuram, he also received guidance from stalwarts such as Sri K.S. Narayanaswamy, Krishnamurthy Bhagavathar and Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar who honed his skill further as a prolific Carnatic musician. His deep desire to learn Hindustani Classical music led him to be under the tutelage of veteran vocalist Pandit CR. Vyas.

At the moment he is receiving guidance for Pt. Rajan Mishra, a very well-known vocalist. He has been awarded President of India Gold medal for both Carnatic and Hindustani violin in 1981. ‘A’ grade artistes over All India Radio and Doordarshan for both Carnatic and Hindustani Violin.

But what makes him the thorough geek is that is his studious and aesthetic approach towards music. He is an Engineer from VJTI, Mumbai, and a management graduate from IIM, Calcutta, an aster in Western Violin from Akron University, USA and a doctorate in Ethnomusicology or World Music from Wesleyan University, USA.

‘Pratahswar’, a concert series of morning ragas is presented on a Sunday morning once a month from October to May of next year featuring mainly young and senior talented artistes. It may be noted that ‘Pratahswar’ has never repeated any artiste in all its 86 concerts till date. Pratahswar has featured artistes ranging from the upcoming brigade such as Samrat Pandit, Sahana Banerjee and Ramakant Gaikwad to veteran musicians such as Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ulhas Kashakar and N. Rajam to name a few. Pratahswar is considered to be a ‘Brand Event’ in the world of Indian Classical Music having built a loyal audience of about 700 discerning listeners in the early hours of the day.