These trending songs will pump up your weekend
MUMBAI: It is Friday again, so let the weekend begin with some chartbusters that are slaying since last week.
Mercy
Song: Mercy
Album: ONE (Original Never Ends)
Lyrics / Music: Badshah
Music Label - Sony Music India
Watch the song:
Murshida - Begum Jaan
Song: Murshida
Singers: Arijit Singh
Music Composer: Anu Malik
Lyricist: Rahat Indori
Songs Arranged and Produced By: Hitesh Modak
Music Label: Times Music
Watch the song:
Baarish - Half Girlfriend
Song - Baarish
Singers - Ash King
Music - Tanishk Bagchi
Lyricist - Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk Bagchi
Watch the song:
Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai
Song: Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai
Singer: Sukriti Kakar
Music: Amaal Mallik
Lyrics: Kumaar
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the song:
Shaad - Parvaaz
Song: Shaad
Written, composed and performed by: Parvaaz
Backing vocals: Alexis Dsouza
Recorded by: Varun Murali and Rahul Samuel
Mixed by: Rahul Ranganath at Mono Hive, Bangalore
Mastered by: Donal Whelan at Mastering World, UK
Watch the song:
Maatr - Aisi Hoti Hai Maa Song
Song: Aisi Hoti Hai Maa
Singer: Kavita Seth
Music: Kavita Seth
Lyrics: Munawwar Rana
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the song:
Mera Highway Star
Song: Mera Highway Star
Singer: Tulsi Kumar
Lyrics: Raftaar/Khushali Kumar/Mohan Singh
Music Composer: Sanjay Rajee
Rap: Raftaar
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the song:
Suit Suit
Song: Suit Suit
Singer: Guru Randhawa Ft.Arjun
Lyrics: Guru Randhawa and Arjun
Composer: Guru Randhawa, Rajat Nagpal
Original Music: Intense
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the song:
IKKA: Shuruwat
Song: Shuruwat
Singer: Ikka
Music Director: DJ Harpz
Lyrics: IKKA
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the song: