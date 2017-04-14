RadioandMusic
These trending songs will pump up your weekend

MUMBAI: It is Friday again, so let the weekend begin with some chartbusters that are slaying since last week.

Mercy

Song: Mercy

Album: ONE (Original Never Ends)

Lyrics / Music: Badshah

Music Label - Sony Music India

Watch the song:

Murshida - Begum Jaan

Song: Murshida

Singers: Arijit Singh

Music Composer: Anu Malik

Lyricist: Rahat Indori

Songs Arranged and Produced By: Hitesh Modak

Music Label: Times Music

Watch the song:

Baarish - Half Girlfriend

Song - Baarish

Singers - Ash King

Music - Tanishk Bagchi

Lyricist - Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk Bagchi

Watch the song:

Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai

Song: Jise Kehte Pyaar Hai

Singer: Sukriti Kakar

Music: Amaal Mallik

Lyrics: Kumaar

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

Shaad - Parvaaz

Song: Shaad

Written, composed and performed by: Parvaaz

Backing vocals: Alexis Dsouza

Recorded by: Varun Murali and Rahul Samuel

Mixed by: Rahul Ranganath at Mono Hive, Bangalore

Mastered by: Donal Whelan at Mastering World, UK

Watch the song:

Maatr - Aisi Hoti Hai Maa Song

Song: Aisi Hoti Hai Maa

Singer: Kavita Seth

Music: Kavita Seth

Lyrics: Munawwar Rana

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

Mera Highway Star

Song: Mera Highway Star

Singer: Tulsi Kumar

Lyrics: Raftaar/Khushali Kumar/Mohan Singh

Music Composer: Sanjay Rajee

Rap: Raftaar

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

Suit Suit

Song: Suit Suit

Singer: Guru Randhawa Ft.Arjun

Lyrics: Guru Randhawa and Arjun

Composer: Guru Randhawa, Rajat Nagpal

Original Music: Intense

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

IKKA: Shuruwat

Song: Shuruwat

Singer: Ikka

Music Director: DJ Harpz

Lyrics: IKKA

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

