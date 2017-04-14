RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Apr 2017 16:28 |  By RnMTeam

Preety Bhalla collaborates with Israeli artist Ilana Segev on 'Sha La La'

MUMBAI: A versatile singer and musician Preety Bhalla, who has established herself in the Sufi and Devotional genre of music, launched her new pop single 'Sha La La' in collaboration with Israeli artist, Ilana Segev, exclusively on Hungama.

The artist holds to her credit a Sufi composition of ‘Dumadum Mast Kalandar’ and has sung in various languages such as Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English, and other international languages. Bhalla, presented by Artist Aloud, excitedly launched her new track on 13 April 2017 at Razzberry Rhinoceros. This musical evening was graced by renowned personalities from the music fraternity and the Bollywood industry. Prominent artists like Leslie Lewis, Suresh Wadkar, Armaan Malik and Salim Merchant of Salim-Sulaiman fame among other musicians graced the launch of the new track.

Preety Bhalla, gifted with a vast vocal range, expressed her glee, “This is amazing, as I think we are the first ones to do collaborate in Hindi and Hebrew together. This song is about friendship, where two cultures are together, and you will be surprised to know that we were connected and friends on Facebook first. ‘Sha La La’ means Salam to the entire world. I have a thing for Sufi music and that’s why I wanted the sound to be similar like this. My husband gave the suggestion of the group effort and that’s how I and my co-singer Ilana united for the song.”

“The greatest friendships happen unexpectedly; my collaboration with Ilana is like that. We dedicate this song to the friendship and alliance of our countries as our Prime Minister’s tour of Israel is coming soon,” added Preety.

Speaking about the launch of the song, Artist Aloud VP Soumini Paul said, “Preety is a versatile and multi-talented artist who is stepping up her talents by working on a new genre and launching her pop debut song. We are excited that she has chosen a genre, which is only adding to the glory of her versatility but also has great promise among consumers. Artist Aloud is honoured to discover artists like Preety Bhalla as well as other talented musicians while also helping them commence their journey in the music industry.”

Listen to the track here:

Tags
Artist Aloud Soumini Paul Preety Bhalla Ilana Segev Sha La La Hungama Leslie Lewis Suresh Wadkar Hariharan Armaan Malik Salim Merchant
Related news
News | 29 Mar 2017

Love mashup of 'Kaun Tujhe' and 'Kuch Toh Hain' reaches over 7 lakhs in 24 hours

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik who releases a love mash up of 'Kaun Tujhe' and 'Kuch Toh Hain' yesterday (28 March 2017) on T-Series reached over seven lakhs just in a day and it is counting!

read more
News | 21 Mar 2017

Don't want to compose for Bollywood only: Abhishek Ray

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Abhishek Ray says he does not like to reserve his music only for Bollywood.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2017

Start your weekend with the beats of these trending songs

MUMBAI: After a long Holi weekend, again we at Radioandmusic.com are back with another set of songs, which are ruling the charts. When we make this list, we try to cover not only film songs but also a few non-film songs too. Check our picks. Younhi Song: Younhi

read more
News | 17 Mar 2017

Celebration of different voice textures a positive change

MUMBAI: Singer Asees Kaur, who sang 'Bol Na' for ‘Kapoor & Sons’, says acceptance of various voice textures is a positive change in playback singing as that is helping new talent to enter the world of Bollywood music.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2017

Amaal-Armaan recreate magic with 'Uff Yeh Noor'

MUMBAI: The first song of the film 'Noor', 'Uff Ye Noor' releases today on T-Series. Composed by Amaal Mallik, written by Manoj Muntasir and sung by Armaan Malik, the song ‘Uff Ye Noor’ features Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill and they have such an adorable chemistry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC India Week 14: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In week 14 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

News
No plans to give publicity to community radio stations through AIR FM channels: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The Government has said there are no plans to give publicity to community radios throuread more

News
Govt denies any cartelization of tendering in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: The Government has denied any cases of cartelisation in the tendering process of Prasaread more

News
AIR and Russia's Radio Sputnik to mark 70 years of diplomatic relationship

NEW DELHI: A live Radio Bridge programme on “70 years of India-Russia Diplomatic Relationship – read more

Press Releases
HT Media's Radio Nasha turns One

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha completed one year on air in the month of April 2017.read more

top# 5 articles

1
The 6th edition of the Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival starts with a bang

MUMBAI: The stage has come alive for a music-filled first day at the 6th edition of Genesis Foundation’s Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival. With...read more

2
David Bowie's 'Lazarus' gets virtual reality treatment

MUMBAI: Late rock star David Bowie's musical "Lazarus" is set to become a virtual reality experience. The acclaimed show which features music and...read more

3
The first song video from 'Ramante Edanthottam' released as Vishu Kani for Malayalees

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song video from the upcoming Kunchacko Boban - Anu...read more

4
Justin Bieber concert tickets sale to go live on 14 April

MUMBAI: If you are a Justin Beiber fan and you couldn’t get through his India concert tickets the last time, here is your chance to grab the tickets...read more

5
Barry Manilow keen to collaborate with Bruno Mars

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Barry Manilow wants to collaborate with singer Bruno Mars and hopes the latter would accept the offer. The 'Mandy' hitmaker...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group