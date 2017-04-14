Preety Bhalla collaborates with Israeli artist Ilana Segev on 'Sha La La'

MUMBAI: A versatile singer and musician Preety Bhalla, who has established herself in the Sufi and Devotional genre of music, launched her new pop single 'Sha La La' in collaboration with Israeli artist, Ilana Segev, exclusively on Hungama.

The artist holds to her credit a Sufi composition of ‘Dumadum Mast Kalandar’ and has sung in various languages such as Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English, and other international languages. Bhalla, presented by Artist Aloud, excitedly launched her new track on 13 April 2017 at Razzberry Rhinoceros. This musical evening was graced by renowned personalities from the music fraternity and the Bollywood industry. Prominent artists like Leslie Lewis, Suresh Wadkar, Armaan Malik and Salim Merchant of Salim-Sulaiman fame among other musicians graced the launch of the new track.

Preety Bhalla, gifted with a vast vocal range, expressed her glee, “This is amazing, as I think we are the first ones to do collaborate in Hindi and Hebrew together. This song is about friendship, where two cultures are together, and you will be surprised to know that we were connected and friends on Facebook first. ‘Sha La La’ means Salam to the entire world. I have a thing for Sufi music and that’s why I wanted the sound to be similar like this. My husband gave the suggestion of the group effort and that’s how I and my co-singer Ilana united for the song.”

“The greatest friendships happen unexpectedly; my collaboration with Ilana is like that. We dedicate this song to the friendship and alliance of our countries as our Prime Minister’s tour of Israel is coming soon,” added Preety.

Speaking about the launch of the song, Artist Aloud VP Soumini Paul said, “Preety is a versatile and multi-talented artist who is stepping up her talents by working on a new genre and launching her pop debut song. We are excited that she has chosen a genre, which is only adding to the glory of her versatility but also has great promise among consumers. Artist Aloud is honoured to discover artists like Preety Bhalla as well as other talented musicians while also helping them commence their journey in the music industry.”

Listen to the track here: