News |  14 Apr 2017 17:04 |  By RnMTeam

Kim bans Kanye from Coachella music fest

MUMBAI: Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian is banning rapper and husband Kanye West from attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is still worried about her husband's condition following his mental breakdown back in December 2016.

According to a source, Kim wants West to "stay away" from the party scene, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"She's pleading with him to stay away from Coachella. She fears for her husband's health and well-being, so she's been encouraging him to avoid the wild music festival. Kim knows Kanye is still sensitive and fragile after his rough year," a source told Hollywood Life magazine.

"Kim feels her hubby would have a hard time not jumping on stage for a surprise performance if he goes to the event. She doesn't think he is strong enough for so much excitement and action," the source added.

(Source: IANS)

