RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Apr 2017 20:26 |  By RnMTeam

It would be neat to explore Indian music: Beth Hart

MUMBAI: India has become a hub for International artistes with music festivals mushrooming in every city and town. This has made the music scene even more interesting for the music lover in the country, but the recent repetition of artistes has made it all too dull.  Early 2017 was all déjà vu but things are about to change with two-time Grammy-nominated artist Beth Hart flying down to India.

Los Angeles-based blues singer-songwriter, Hart is being brought to India by Total environment Music Project. Here she will be performing at St. John’s Auditorium, Koramangala on 22 April 2017. The concert has been organised by co-founder and chairman of Total Environment Building Systems and Total Environment Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Kamal Sagar.

Sagar happens to be an architect, designer, real estate developer and restaurateur, but music is something that he is extremely passionate about. “My attempt is to enrich the culture of Bengaluru. I have been organizing concerts since, 2013 but I started bringing in international artiste in 2014,” stated the businessman.

Sagar has brought in Ken Peplowski, Anat Cohen, Stephane Wrembel, William Gallison, Saskia Leroo, Ben Sollee, Pokey LaFarge and Ahmad Jamal to perform at his music venue Windmills Craftworks in the past and he wants to continue doing this on a larger scale with Beth Hart joining in now.

Talking about her first visit to India, Hart said, “My sister has been to India many times. She’s gone to India for spiritual work and to learn from various people and she loves India so, I’m very excited about my trip. I’m also a big foodie and I believe that a wonderful way to connect with different people is by eating the food that they love. I look forward to that.”

Hart’s Indian fans too will be extremely excited to see her. We are sure that they are waiting to learn more about her performance in India. Therefore, we asked the musician about her set and she revealed, “Whenever I go to the venue I am performing at, be it a festival, a theater or a club, I first like to sense the vibe of the place and the audience we can expect. I then create my set list based on this vibe. My band already knows all my record which add up to over 100 songs. I also create my set list based on how I am feeling or on the kind of song people prefer in that place. Sometimes, Bianca who heads my organization gives me her inputs on the kind of songs I should be playing and I incorporate those in my set list.”

Well, most international artiste try adding an Indian song or two to their setlist but not Hart.  The singer does not know much of Indian music but she is looking forward to being introduced to it. “It would be neat to explore Indian music and learn what it’s all about.” And we are sure that Sagar would be of great assistance here as he also happens to be huge music collector. “My father had a huge music collection and I keep picking music from different parts of the world, each time I travel. I also make it a point to share it with the artistes that come down,” said Sagar who bonded with Ahmad Jamal the last time over music.

Furthermore, the singer-songwriter is also looking forward to being invited to Indian music festivals in the future and shooting a music video here. “If the label I’m working with allows, I would absolutely love to shoot a music video in India,” ended the singer.

Tags
Beth Hart GRAMMY Kamal Sagar William Gallison Saskia Leroo Ben Sollee Pokey LaFarge Ahmad Jamal Total Environment Hospitality Pvt Ltd Ken Peplowski Anat Cohen Stephane Wrembel
Related news
News | 07 Apr 2017

Watch Amazing India's travel guitar series with Kapil Srivastava

MUMBAI: From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, guitarist Kapil Srivastava is leaving no stone unturned to showcase India’s unity in diversity with the help of his guitar skills.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2017

Rihanna's friends want her to stay away from Chris Brown

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna is reportedly considering reconciling with former beau and singer-songwriter Chris Brown. But her friends are concerned about her getting back with him.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2017

I want to win a Grammy for my country: Pavni Pandey

MUMBAI: The voice behind the 2017 hit ‘Laila Main Laila’ from ‘Raees’, Pavni Pandey has high goals when it comes to her singing career. The singer with a sensuous voice wants to take her music to international level.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2017

Adele enjoys record-breaking tour of Australia

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning singer Adele broke records in every city she visited during her eight-concert tour in Australia.

read more
News | 11 Mar 2017

Adele halts performance after fan suffers heart attack

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning singer Adele stopped her concert in between after a fan collapsed after a cardiac arrest. Adele was performing on Friday night here, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC India Week 14: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In week 14 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

News
No plans to give publicity to community radio stations through AIR FM channels: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The Government has said there are no plans to give publicity to community radios throuread more

News
Govt denies any cartelization of tendering in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: The Government has denied any cases of cartelisation in the tendering process of Prasaread more

News
AIR and Russia's Radio Sputnik to mark 70 years of diplomatic relationship

NEW DELHI: A live Radio Bridge programme on “70 years of India-Russia Diplomatic Relationship – read more

Press Releases
HT Media's Radio Nasha turns One

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha completed one year on air in the month of April 2017.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Filmmakers must have good sense of music to bring change: Kavita Seth

MUMBAI: Singer Kavita Seth, who has lent her voice for a song in 'Begum Jaan', says filmmakers should have a good taste and knowledge of music if one...read more

2
The first song video from 'Ramante Edanthottam' released as Vishu Kani for Malayalees

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song video from the upcoming Kunchacko Boban - Anu...read more

3
I continue to be a curious and eager student of music: Shubha Mudgal

MUMBAI: Maestro Shubha Mudgal is celebrated as one of the pioneering singers in India, in terms of Hindustani Classical, also India pop music. She...read more

4
Kim bans Kanye from Coachella music fest

MUMBAI: Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian is banning rapper and husband Kanye West from attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival....read more

5
These trending songs will pump up your weekend

MUMBAI: It is Friday again, so let the weekend begin with some chartbusters that are slaying since last week. Mercy Song: Mercy Album: ONE (...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group