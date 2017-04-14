RadioandMusic
News |  14 Apr 2017 16:56

Filmmakers must have good sense of music to bring change: Kavita Seth

MUMBAI: Singer Kavita Seth, who has lent her voice for a song in 'Begum Jaan', says filmmakers should have a good taste and knowledge of music if one hopes for improvement in the Bollywood music scenario.

"I think it is very important for them (filmmakers) to have knowledge in music, because they take the final call and not the music directors. For instance, Srijit Mukherji, the director of 'Begum Jaan' was very much involved with Annu ji (the film's music director Annu Malik) in the process of making music.

"At times, small suggestions can create a huge impact," Kavita told IANS here.

According to her, names like Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu are among the current crop of filmmakers who have a good sense of music which reflects not only in their films, but also in the work of music directors.

Elaborating her thought, she said: "Isn't it interesting that the same music director Pritam da gave us such amazing music while working on their films, and at times with other filmmakers, his music is completely different! It all happens based on the vision of the filmmaker."

Kavita, who has sung the reprise version of the song ‘Prem Mein Tohre’ in ‘Begum Jaan’ was worried about people's feedback as the legendary singer Asha Bhosle sang the original song.

Talking about her meeting with the legendary singer, Kavita said: "I had no idea that she was also singing this song as Annu ji did not tell me anything about it. However, when I went for the dubbing of the song, I saw Asha ji there and got to know she is also singing one version of the song.

"I was amazed to meet her. Even at this age (83), she looked so pretty. After listening to her version, my reaction was like, 'I doubt if they (filmmakers) will keep my version'. She sang it so well. People are going to compare me with the legend, which is unfair."

However, Kavita felt relieved when she got to know both songs were used for the film.

Known for songs like ‘Iktara’, ‘Tumhi Ho Bandhu’, Kavita is keen to sing more for films.

"Earlier I was more engrossed in live concerts, but now I want to balance both."

Kavita Seth Bollywood Begum Jaan Anurag Basu Imtiaz Ali Pritam Asha Bhosle Prem Mein Tohre Iktara Tumhi Ho Bandhu
