News |  13 Apr 2017

Zayn Malik's next shot in his own mansion

MUMBAI: Singer Zayn Malik's upcoming single ‘Still Got Time’ was shot in his 4 million pounds mansion in London.

The 24-year-old's home was transformed into a gangster-style film set for it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It was totally wild. There were scantily-clad women everywhere, dancing in the pool and in the gardens. The strippers all looked similar, blonde with giant b**bs and the music was deafening. Around 2 am they changed DJs and the music got even louder. There were people falling out of the house and staggering up and down the road all night," a source told The Sun newspaper.

"The next afternoon the filming carried on but it was all a bit quieter on the Sunday with a cast of regular extras. There was still a lot of coming and going. It's an amazing house. He's got a whole wall painted with graffiti as well as a room full of all his drawings and art. I bet the neighbours were pleased when it was all finished," the source added.

Meanwhile, the strippers received a last-minute text from a casting agent, informing them that they were urgently needed at Malik's house.

The text read: "We need a lot of you. The shoot is today in North London. Stripper girls needed -- 360 pounds. Need to be in North London for around 5 to 6 pm maybe needed till midnight."

(Source: IANS)

Zayn Malik Still Got Time
