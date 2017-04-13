What excites me needs to be shared: Sarvesh Srivastava aka SickFlip on first edition of 'Pineapples'

MUMBAI: 'Pineapples' is a bash curated by Sarvesh Shrivastava aka SickFlip, a music composer-producer, also a performer from Mumbai, India. In its first edition, ‘Pineapples’ aims to carve up the freshest music together with some conceptual art with the people who value the credence in putting some extra effort to create a set that leaves them elated with blissful memories.

The first edition of 'Pineapples' will take place at Raasta Rooftop, Khar on 16 April 2017 from 4:20 pm to 10 pm. It is all about good vibes where you can have a bash with flowers, candles, incense sticks, conceptual decor and more. Of course, there will be music, apart from Sarvesh’s solo electronica project ‘SickFlip’, there will be Luna Toke, who will display a contemporary distillation of folk and tribal traditions on that particular evening.

"This is basically a property curated by me, and it is not exclusive to any particular venue, it is not a monthly thing, on the whole, it is a party arranged by me, where I can showcase live art and artists, live art pieces, additional conceptual decor along with some fresh music for that particular evening. The thought behind creating such setting was from my own perception; to share fresh unusual music. For my part, I love going to places for a party with inspiring music, where art is being curated, where people are putting extra effort to make the place look nicer, to feel better," Sarvesh summed up.

"However, personally, I wanted to please my own self and I knew that people would also appreciate it, hence, Pinaapples first edition is happening," added Sarvesh.

On discussing his performance and what will be on the playlist he shared there will be a five-hours set by himself and another chap Luna Toke, whom he met in Goa a couple of months ago. We were having a fun chat or say giggle fest on the name ‘Pineapples’. "In terms of a party, the setting has to be refreshing, Pineapple is really fresh and I love pineapple, it can make you feel stimulated instantly, and so the name," told Sarvesh being bright and breezy.

To boot the vibe of a sundown along with some eccentric music, there will be a tribal belly dancer and burlesque queen Maya Full Power who will be there throughout the evening. Aisha Wani will boost the vibe with her conceptual decor. There will be Samresh, who is a sketch artist, also Sarvesh's brother, to showcase a bunch of his crafted hand sketched art, frames and more. "After all these years now I think Samresh's sketches are good and that's why I am bringing him on board. There will be also art collective The Harbour Press, they are doing a showcase with digital art and graphic designs, which are cool to look at," added Sarvesh.

The first Sundowner party was arranged by Sarvesh on 5 March at Raasta Rooftop; this was a 'tryout' for Sarvesh and was not official. He played a five-hour set along with Zokhuma at the bash.

Talking about what will be there on his playlist for that particular evening he shared that in that five-hour long set during the sundown, he will be playing stuff he has been listening since last few months, also there will be a surprise set which will highlight some of his unreleased tracks as well.

"What happens is, when I wake up, I am consumed by the thought that there are a million people in the world; still, there are not many of us who are capable of following our dreams. I am fortunate enough to continue the pathway to meet my dream. Music has been the most integral mission in life. When I am playing my favourite tunes, I can’t help but enjoy myself. Also, I love making people listen to new music, love sharing new pieces of music which are unusual. What excites me needs to be shared; I'm just being the medium. My energy is literally fuelled with inspiration, love and appreciation. Long story short, I'm full of gratitude and love, and there is a long way to go. I feel I am just getting started," he signs off.