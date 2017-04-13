RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Apr 2017 12:15 |  By RnMTeam

Rowland may have another breast job

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Rowland is planning to get another breast job in the future.

The former Destiny's Child member has launched her parenting book titled 'Whoa, Baby!', in which she opened up about her experiences as a first-time mother and much more, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She revealed that when breastfeeding her son Titan Jewell, she felt that her breast shape underwent a transformation.

"All that gnawing at your nipples will take its toll," she wrote in the book.

"In those early days, I was fascinated (my polite way of saying ‘horrified') by the transformation of the b***s."

"My nipples were huge - we are talking the size of Frisbees - and sometimes I could see these veins bulging out while I was nursing," she continued.

"My b***s themselves were so long and stretchy that I sometimes felt like I could've swung them over my shoulders."

She also admitted that she had a breast job before she became a mother and says she is open to have another one after she has a second child.

"I can't speak for everyone, but I know I'm going to see someone (wink, wink) after I have my second kid. In the meantime, I just tried to enjoy my ability to feed my baby!"

Rowland got breast implants in October 2007.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kelly Rowland Destiny's Child Titan Jewell
Related news
News | 08 Jun 2016

Beyonce recalls Destiny's Child's tough beginnings

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles has revealed high-end fashion labels were reluctant to work with her former band Destiny's Child at the beginning of their careers.

read more
News | 10 Mar 2016

Female musicians who went solo after successful careers in bands

MUMBAI: Ever since women found their voices in the music industry, the talents and originality offered, drove the field of music to refreshingly new phases and sounds that the whole world still remains grateful for.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2016

Beyonce opts for Indian designers creation again

MUMBAI: After sporting designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s outfit in British rock band Coldplay’s music video ‘Hymn For The Weekend’, Pop star Beyonce Knowles has now opted for Falguni and Shane Peacock’s creation in her new music video ‘Formation’.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2015

Kelly Rowland not buying Christmas gifts for son

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Rowland is giving her son last year's gifts this Christmas. Rowland insists she and husband Tim Witherspoon would not be spoiling their 12-month-old son Titan over the festive season because he got so many presents last year, reports pagesix.com.

read more
News | 02 May 2015

Motherhood makes Kelly Rowland feel 'sexy'

MUMBAI: Kelly Rowland has lost 20 pounds (9 kg) since she gave birth to her first child Titan in November with husband Tim Witherspoon, but she is embracing her new curves.

read more

RnM Biz

News
No plans to give publicity to community radio stations through AIR FM channels: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The Government has said there are no plans to give publicity to community radios throuread more

News
Govt denies any cartelization of tendering in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: The Government has denied any cases of cartelisation in the tendering process of Prasaread more

News
AIR and Russia's Radio Sputnik to mark 70 years of diplomatic relationship

NEW DELHI: A live Radio Bridge programme on “70 years of India-Russia Diplomatic Relationship – read more

Press Releases
HT Media's Radio Nasha turns One

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha completed one year on air in the month of April 2017.read more

News
Indian FM Radio industry: lots of promise, yet problems of plenty

MUMBAI: Old time Indian regional FM radio players are today seeking succor.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Global Hindu body asks private Indian airline to play Indian music on its flights

NEW DELHI: The American-based Global Hindu Heritage Foundation (GHHF) has written to a private Indian airline asking it to play Indian music on its...read more

2
Rod Stewart to build pool at mansion for son

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Rod Stewart wants to build a swimming pool at his mansion in the hope that his young son will become an Olympic champion....read more

3
DJ Cassidy releases new track 'Honor' featuring Grace & Lil Yachty

MUMBAI: Acclaimed DJ and producer DJ Cassidy returns with an infectious new single, 'Honor' featuring Grace & Lil Yachty. Together, the...read more

4
'Janta Tha Tu' depicts Sanam Puri's love story

MUMBAI: 'Sanam', one of India's largest online music bands, comprising Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S and Keshav Dhanraj recently debuted on...read more

5
Singer Kavita Seth composes an emotional track for 'Maatr'

MUMBAI: Not many known but well-known Bollywood playback singer Kavita Seth is also a music composer. The ‘Iktara’ singer started composing at a very...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group