Music festival Road to Ultra to flag off from 8 September

MUMBAI: Music festival Ultra Worldwide's Road to Ultra will start here from 8 September, and then move on to Mumbai in February next year.

Organised by Percept Live, the electronic music festival will take place first at India Exposition Mart here and will then travel to Mumbai, read a statement from the organisers of the event, Percept Live.

Road To Ultra events are single-stage events with the same focus as all Ultra Worldwide festivals.

Each event showcases stage productions including world-class visuals, lighting, cryogenics and pyrotechnics. Stage designs are developed by the Ultra Music Festival creative team and adapted to accommodate the needs of both indoor and outdoor venues.

The music fest has had top artistes like Tiësto, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Alesso, Steve Angello, Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Fedde Le Grand and more has headliners in the past on foreign shores.

Ultra Worldwide is also set to host events in 23 countries and across six continents by the end of 2018.

