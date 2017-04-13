RadioandMusic
News |  13 Apr 2017

Music festival Road to Ultra to flag off from 8 September

MUMBAI: Music festival Ultra Worldwide's Road to Ultra will start here from 8 September, and then move on to Mumbai in February next year.

Organised by Percept Live, the electronic music festival will take place first at India Exposition Mart here and will then travel to Mumbai, read a statement from the organisers of the event, Percept Live.

Road To Ultra events are single-stage events with the same focus as all Ultra Worldwide festivals.

Each event showcases stage productions including world-class visuals, lighting, cryogenics and pyrotechnics. Stage designs are developed by the Ultra Music Festival creative team and adapted to accommodate the needs of both indoor and outdoor venues.

The music fest has had top artistes like Tiësto, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Alesso, Steve Angello, Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Fedde Le Grand and more has headliners in the past on foreign shores.

Ultra Worldwide is also set to host events in 23 countries and across six continents by the end of 2018.

(Source: IANS)

BARC India Week 14: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In week 14 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

News
No plans to give publicity to community radio stations through AIR FM channels: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The Government has said there are no plans to give publicity to community radios throuread more

News
Govt denies any cartelization of tendering in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: The Government has denied any cases of cartelisation in the tendering process of Prasaread more

News
AIR and Russia's Radio Sputnik to mark 70 years of diplomatic relationship

NEW DELHI: A live Radio Bridge programme on “70 years of India-Russia Diplomatic Relationship – read more

Press Releases
HT Media's Radio Nasha turns One

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha completed one year on air in the month of April 2017.read more

