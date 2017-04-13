Justin Bieber concert tickets sale to go live on 14 April

MUMBAI: If you are a Justin Beiber fan and you couldn’t get through his India concert tickets the last time, here is your chance to grab the tickets to the most awaited show. BookMyShow announced the second and the final phase of tickets today. As per the announcement the tickets will go on sale on 14 April at 2 pm on all its platforms.

The ticket prices are INR 5040 onwards for the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker performance at DY Patil stadium in Mumbai on 10 May.

White Fox India who will bring The Justin Bieber Purpose Tour to India promises the audience to have the greatest musical acts in recent timers along with BookMyShow’s commitment to make it a remarkable success act.

BookMyShow Head- Business Development (Events) Kumar Razdan said, “We received an extraordinary response during the first phase of ticketing for Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour to India (on 22 February 2017). Select categories such Diamond, VVIP 1 and VVIP 2 were sold out on BookMyShow in a span of less than four hours. We are excited to once again give access to people to buy tickets for this much awaited event.”

White Fox India , Director, Arjun Jain said, “We are elated with the phenomenal response we garnered from the phase one announcement and anticipate a greater surge in sales during the phase two announcement.”

BookMyShow will execute a virtual queue management during online ticket sales to manage and organize traffic on its platforms. A separate extension for users is set up to reach out BookMyShow contact centre for any event related queries i.e. 022-61445050 and 022- 39895050 (Extn-5).

BookMyShow has made the task much simpler by providing end to end ticketing solutions right from ticket printing to their home delivery. As part of the solutions offered, BookMyShow will also oversee and handle on-ground management of the event which will include gate entry management via automated gates using turnstiles and PDA scanners.