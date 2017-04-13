'Janta Tha Tu' depicts Sanam Puri's love story

MUMBAI: 'Sanam', one of India's largest online music bands, comprising Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S and Keshav Dhanraj recently debuted on television with Channel V's property ‘Only on V’.

Not many known but band Sanam’s composition ‘Jaanta Tha Tu Aayegi Ek Din’ has an amazing behind the scene story. The song which was composed by Sanam Puri and the lyrics penned by Samar Puri actually depict Sanam’s love story.

Talking about the same, Sanam said, “I and Samar were travelling to Delhi when I told him that I was in love because I could hardly sleep those days. Samar immediately asked me to share everything that was going on my mind. So, I expressing my feelings to him and he penned down the lyrics. That is how the song was composed.”

Check the song here -

Now, you guys know how special this track is to Sanam.