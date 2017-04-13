RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Apr 2017 14:50 |  By RnMTeam

'Janta Tha Tu' depicts Sanam Puri's love story

MUMBAI: 'Sanam', one of India's largest online music bands, comprising Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S and Keshav Dhanraj recently debuted on television with Channel V's property ‘Only on V’.

Not many known but band Sanam’s composition ‘Jaanta Tha Tu Aayegi Ek Din’ has an amazing behind the scene story. The song which was composed by Sanam Puri and the lyrics penned by Samar Puri actually depict Sanam’s love story.

Talking about the same, Sanam said, “I and Samar were travelling to Delhi when I told him that I was in love because I could hardly sleep those days. Samar immediately asked me to share everything that was going on my mind. So, I expressing my feelings to him and he penned down the lyrics. That is how the song was composed.”

Check the song here -

Now, you guys know how special this track is to Sanam.

Tags
Janta Tha Tu Aaaegi Ek Din Sanam Puri Samar Puri Venky S Keshav Dhanraj Only on V
Related news
News | 28 Dec 2016

Sanam (band) members were clueless in the beginning

MUMBAI: Sanam, popularly named as ‘Fantastic Four’ by their fans is a YouTube sensation, but not many know that the band members were clueless in the beginning. They wanted to make a mark in the music industry but were too unsure of the way forward.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2016

‘Christmas Special’ song by Sanam

MUMBAI: Bollywood music industry has surprised us with a variety of music this year. Here we have one more by the cutest singer Sanam Puri called ‘Christmas Special’.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2016

Sanam grosses one million YouTube subscribers

MUMBAI: Mumbai based pop band Sanam just racked up one million subscribers on its YouTube channel on 10 November. The band comprises Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Keshav Dhanraj and Venky S.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2016

Start your weekend with these brand new songs

MUMBAI: One more week and a new set of songs. Radioandmusic.com is here again with the latest set of trending songs from this week. Grab your headphones and checkout the list of this week’s fresh songs.

read more
News | 22 Jul 2016

Post phenomenal cover versions, Sanam- the band releases an original

MUMBAI: Boy bands were talk of the town at one point of time, but soon they began to disappear from the music scene. During this time Sanam, the band made it to the musical circuit. The four members became an instant hit for their covers of Hindi songs, predominantly of old variety.

read more

RnM Biz

News
No plans to give publicity to community radio stations through AIR FM channels: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The Government has said there are no plans to give publicity to community radios throuread more

News
Govt denies any cartelization of tendering in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: The Government has denied any cases of cartelisation in the tendering process of Prasaread more

News
AIR and Russia's Radio Sputnik to mark 70 years of diplomatic relationship

NEW DELHI: A live Radio Bridge programme on “70 years of India-Russia Diplomatic Relationship – read more

Press Releases
HT Media's Radio Nasha turns One

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha completed one year on air in the month of April 2017.read more

News
Indian FM Radio industry: lots of promise, yet problems of plenty

MUMBAI: Old time Indian regional FM radio players are today seeking succor.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Kavita Seth composes an emotional track for 'Maatr'

MUMBAI: Not many known but well-known Bollywood playback singer Kavita Seth is also a music composer. The ‘Iktara’ singer started composing at a very...read more

2
Top ten Tuesday tunes to brighten your ride back home

MUMBAI: Good evening readers! It's time to pack your bags and go home. This probably isn't the best hour to go out for a little spin in Mumbai but it...read more

3
Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams Pakistan over Jadhav

MUMBAI: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor have reacted strongly to Pakistan's decision to award death sentence to...read more

4
Virtuoso Shubha Mudgal to perform in 'Udayswar' at Prithvi Theatre

MUMBAI: ‘Udayswar’ an Indian classical music concert of morning ragas will commence with a vocal performance by virtuoso Shubha Mudgal accompanied by...read more

5
Ash King is slaying it with 'Baarish'

MUMBAI: The makers of ‘Half Girlfriend’ have released the first song of the film, today 12 April 2017 on Zee Music earlier than scheduled. The song ‘...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group