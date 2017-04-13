RadioandMusic
News |  13 Apr 2017

Barry Manilow keen to collaborate with Bruno Mars

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Barry Manilow wants to collaborate with singer Bruno Mars and hopes the latter would accept the offer.

The 'Mandy' hitmaker was asked if he would like to collaborate on a song with singer Ed Sheeran, but he said he could see himself working with the '24K Magic' hitmaker more, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Yeah, but I think I would choose Bruno Mars because he's right up my alley. He's a crazy performer, he comes from the kind of performing family and I just love him. That would be so great if he were interested. I met him once and it was great, we both gushed about each other but nothing has ever come out of it," Manilow told Forbes magazine.

The 73-year-old music legend also said he has never been asked to play at Britain's Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, South West England, but he is unlikely to do it as just the thought of playing at a big event with loads of 'loud rock bands, terrifies' him.

"It's never come up but those big rock and roll festivals would terrify me. I don't think anybody would come to see me. I'm not a rock and roll artiste and that's what those kinds of huge festivals have, they have loud bands and that's not me. No-one's offered that to me," he said.

(Source: IANS)

