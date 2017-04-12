RadioandMusic
News |  12 Apr 2017

We're friends: Bloom after split from Perry

MUMBAI: Actor Orlando Bloom has opened up about his split from Katy Perry, saying he is still friends with the singer.

Bloom believes breakups don't have to be about hate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We're friends, it's good. We're all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that (breakups) don't have to be about hate," Bloom told Elle magazine.

Bloom began dating Perry shortly after the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in January 2016. However, the couple confirmed their split in March 2017.

This is not the first time when Bloom has asked for privacy in his personal life. He had similar thoughts when he split from former wife and supermodel Miranda Kerr in 2013.

"With Miranda, there was a sense that I don't want my son to go back through the internet where people made up lies. Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well," said Bloom while talking about their 6-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom.

(Source: IANS)

Orlando Bloom Katy Perry Golden Globe Awards Flynn Christopher Bloom Miranda Kerr
