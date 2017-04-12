Ssumier S Pasricha pays musical tribute to Kishori Amonkar

MUMBAI: Ssumier S Pasricha best known for his online character Pammi Aunty recently stunned many with his singing ability.

The world learnt about Pasricha’s singing abilities when he took to his Facebook account to pay a tribute to renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar post her demise. The actor-comedian sang two of his favourite Kishori Amonkar songs.

Check the video here -

Interestingly, Pasricha is a Karnatak and Hindustani classical musician and he aspired to be a singer. But, in between he realised that his tonal quality didn’t sound melodious on being recorded. So, he moved his focus from music to acting. “I used to be the president of my school music association, which was a long time ago. That was a small pond. So, when I moved out, I realised that there are far better singers and I can’t match them. During this self analysis phase I got discouraged,” confessed the actor.

Pasricha did give up on professional singing, but he continues to sing for himself. “I like singing for my own good. I do not want to prove anything to the world. There is no motive behind the little song videos that I put on my social pages once in a while,” explained Pasricha.

He just does not sing in Hindi. The actor masters a few languages and he expresses musically in those languages too. Well, he can sing in Spanish, Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi and English.

The actor’s versatility as a singer is not hidden from his industry friends who constantly keep pushing him to pursue music. “Singer Akhil Sachdeva is a friend and every time I meet him he asks me to sing. When you meet such people who really show faith in your singing ability, you rethink your decision,” ended the comedian.

Pascricha maybe rethinking his decision to move away from music, but he does not have any musical plans at the moment. Right now, he is enjoying acting and singing for his ‘own good’.