Singer Kavita Seth composes an emotional track for 'Maatr'

MUMBAI: Not many known but well-known Bollywood playback singer Kavita Seth is also a music composer. The ‘Iktara’ singer started composing at a very young age, but unfortunately, the industry hasn’t got the opportunity of hearing her compositions. But, with ‘Maatr’ both the industry and Seth’s fans will get to listen to one of her most emotional compositions ‘Maa’.

‘Maa’ became a part of Raveena Tandon starrer ‘Maatr’ in a very organic way as Seth did not follow the usual song making drill. She pulled ‘Maa’ out of her composition bank, showed it to the makers of the film, who instantly liked it and the track became a part of the film.

The ‘Zara Zara’ singer is extremely happy with the response that she has been receiving for her composition. “The track hasn’t released yet, but I did sing it live at one of my events recently and the feedback was fantastic. People had tears in their eyes,” said the singer.

Seth may have composed for ‘Maatr’ but she isn’t too clear about her career as a music composer. She has what it takes to be a composer, but she is not ready to be a part of the rat race. “I have a treasure of songs and one can walk up to me and take it, but I cannot be running behind someone. I think I don’t fall in the ‘yes sir’ category,” stated Seth.

The singer's past experiences have also added to the ‘Yes Sir’ notion, that may or may not be true according to Seth. “When I had joined the industry initially, I went through this running around phase. I also composed for a film and wrote a lot of shayaris but none of it saw the light of day,” averred the singer.

Apart from composing Seth has also sung ‘Maa’. She has also lent her voice to the female version of ‘Zindagi Ae Zindagi’. The male version has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Furthermore, the singer has a beautiful track in ‘Begum Jaan’ titled ‘Prem Mein Tohre’. The track has also been sung by legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Both versions of the song are a part of the film, but Seth’s voice will play in the background. “Ashaji has sung the same track, so singing the song was a challenge and I was also nervous to record it, but then the makers decide on keeping it,” ended Seth.