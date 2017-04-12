RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Apr 2017 13:21 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Kavita Seth composes an emotional track for 'Maatr'

MUMBAI: Not many known but well-known Bollywood playback singer Kavita Seth is also a music composer. The ‘Iktara’ singer started composing at a very young age, but unfortunately, the industry hasn’t got the opportunity of hearing her compositions. But, with ‘Maatr’ both the industry and Seth’s fans will get to listen to one of her most emotional compositions ‘Maa’.

‘Maa’ became a part of Raveena Tandon starrer ‘Maatr’ in a very organic way as Seth did not follow the usual song making drill. She pulled ‘Maa’ out of her composition bank, showed it to the makers of the film, who instantly liked it and the track became a part of the film.

The ‘Zara Zara’ singer is extremely happy with the response that she has been receiving for her composition. “The track hasn’t released yet, but I did sing it live at one of my events recently and the feedback was fantastic. People had tears in their eyes,” said the singer.

Seth may have composed for ‘Maatr’ but she isn’t too clear about her career as a music composer. She has what it takes to be a composer, but she is not ready to be a part of the rat race. “I have a treasure of songs and one can walk up to me and take it, but I cannot be running behind someone. I think I don’t fall in the ‘yes sir’ category,” stated Seth.

The singer's past experiences have also added to the ‘Yes Sir’ notion, that may or may not be true according to Seth. “When I had joined the industry initially, I went through this running around phase. I also composed for a film and wrote a lot of shayaris but none of it saw the light of day,” averred the singer.

Apart from composing Seth has also sung ‘Maa’. She has also lent her voice to the female version of ‘Zindagi Ae Zindagi’. The male version has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Furthermore, the singer has a beautiful track in ‘Begum Jaan’ titled ‘Prem Mein Tohre’. The track has also been sung by legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Both versions of the song are a part of the film, but Seth’s voice will play in the background. “Ashaji has sung the same track, so singing the song was a challenge and I was also nervous to record it, but then the makers decide on keeping it,” ended Seth.

Tags
Kavita Seth Maatr Bollywood Maa Raveena Tandon Zara Zara Iktara Zindagi ae Zindagi Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Begum Jaan Prem Mein Tohre Aasha Bhosle
Related news
News | 10 Apr 2017

Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' gets an official remix by DJ Akhil Talreja

MUMBAI: Heart throb and pop sensation Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' that is still topping charts will now be seen in a new avatar. Sony Music, today released the official remix of the song by DJ Akhil Talreja, a name extremely popular in the Bollywood circle.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2017

My debut album is going to be different sonically and lyrically: Badshah

MUMBAI: Rap star Badshah, who has been creating quite a buzz among his fans with his brand new song 'Mercy' and also known for his swag when it comes to rap in Bollywood, said that his upcoming album ‘O.N.E’ will be totally different from what he does mostly.

read more
News | 05 Apr 2017

Arijit Singh's decision to stay off work gave 'Rog Jaane', Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: 'Rog Jaane' from 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana' is undoubtedly a Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Palak Muchhal track, but did you know that it was offered to Arijit Singh?

read more
News | 05 Apr 2017

Sonu Nigam chooses 'no network' zone as his holiday destination

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam is a big name in the Bollywood music industry and this keeps him on his toes. In fact, the last few months had been extremely busy for the singer with back to back concerts, playback commitments and ‘Indian Idol’ shoots.

read more
News | 04 Apr 2017

'O Re Kaharo' from 'Begum Jaan' releases today

MUMBAI: The third track of 'Begum Jaan', 'O Re Kaharo' is out now. The track is sung by Kalpana Patowary and Altamash Faridi. The music has been composed by Anu Malik and the lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir. Check the track here –

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indian FM Radio industry: lots of promise, yet problems of plenty

MUMBAI: Old time Indian regional FM radio players are today seeking succor.read more

Press Releases
Jio introduces new Rs 309 all unlimited plan with special benefits

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (‘Jio’) announced today that the Jio Summer Surprise has beread more

News
MY FM's 'key to successful' 10 years in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: DB Corp Group's MY FM that leads the retail market completed 10 years recently.read more

Press Releases
Mastiii maintains its leadership over other channels

MUMBAI: Mastiii has been leading the music genre for over two years now, with its phenomenal ratiread more

News
Radio Mirchi to cap inventory of existing radio stations to 15 minutes

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi continued its association with GoaFest to present the third edition of the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ash King is slaying it with 'Baarish'; hard to find Shashaa Tirupati's voice

MUMBAI: The makers of ‘Half Girlfriend’ have released the first song of the film, today 12 April 2017 on Zee Music earlier than scheduled. The song ‘...read more

2
Sheeran settles 14 mn pounds copyright lawsuit over 'Photograph'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Ed Sheeran has struck a deal to end a 14 million pounds copyright infringement lawsuit brought by two...read more

3
Singer Kavita Seth composes an emotional track for 'Maatr'

MUMBAI: Not many known but well-known Bollywood playback singer Kavita Seth is also a music composer. The ‘Iktara’ singer started composing at a very...read more

4
Muzik247 Releases 'Adventures of Omanakuttan'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song video from the upcoming Asif Ali - Bhavana...read more

5
Swanand Kirkire, Anupam Roy and Bengali band Chandrabindu team up for a music video

MUMBAI: Renowned lyricist Swanand Kirkire, National award winning singer Anupam Roy, and Kolkata-based Bengali band Chandrabindu have teamed up for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group