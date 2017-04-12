Shakira releases her new single 'Me Enamoré'

MUMBAI: Continuing an amazing streak of success that includes record-breaking smashes Chantaje feat. Maluma and Deja Vu with Prince Royce, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and global superstar Shakira unveils her new single ‘Me Enamoré’ via Sony Music Latin.

Another Spanish-language track, the title ‘Me Enamoré’ translates to ‘I Fell In Love.’ Written by Shakira, the song was produced by Rayito (Ricky Martin, Julio Iglesias, etc.) and co-produced by her ‘Chantaje’ collaborators ‘Rude Boyz.’

‘Me Enamoré’ seamlessly mixes up-tempo pop and reggaetón all carried by Shakira’s powerful and universally recognizable voice. It’s the second single from her highly anticipated new album-out this year.

‘Me Enamoré’ stands out as the latest hit from the international powerhouse. ‘Chantaje’ has become one of the biggest smashes in her illustrious career, capturing #1 on Billboard’s ‘Latin Airplay Songs’ Chart, ‘Latin Pop Songs’ Chart, ‘Hot Latin Songs’ Chart, ‘Latin Digital Sales’ Chart, ‘Latin Streaming Songs Chart’, and ‘Latin Digital Songs’ Chart. Upon release, it debuted at #1 on Spotify’s Global ‘Most Streamed Songs’ Chart in 11 countries, and #1 on digital stores in 18 countries (fact-check). At YouTube, it went #1 in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Spain.

It set a new Vevo record for a Spanish-language video, surpassing 100 million views in less than 20 days and on the verge of hitting the 1 billion mark less than 6 months after release. Among many worldwide certifications, it went triple-platinum in Argentina and Spain, and received a prestigious Diamante certification (10x-platinum) in the U.S. from the RIAA. To date, audio streams exceed 455 million, while video streams exceed 995 million.

‘Deja Vu’ achieved similar success, going Top 10 on the ‘Latin Pop’ Chart, ‘Latin Airplay’ Chart, ‘Hot Latin Songs’ Chart and ‘Tropical Songs’ Chart in the United States. It also became a Top 10 hit in Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, and more.