RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Apr 2017 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

Shakira releases her new single 'Me Enamoré'

MUMBAI: Continuing an amazing streak of success that includes record-breaking smashes Chantaje feat. Maluma and Deja Vu with Prince Royce, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and global superstar Shakira unveils her new single ‘Me Enamoré’ via Sony Music Latin.

Another Spanish-language track, the title ‘Me Enamoré’ translates to ‘I Fell In Love.’ Written by Shakira, the song was produced by Rayito (Ricky Martin, Julio Iglesias, etc.) and co-produced by her ‘Chantaje’ collaborators ‘Rude Boyz.’

‘Me Enamoré’ seamlessly mixes up-tempo pop and reggaetón all carried by Shakira’s powerful and universally recognizable voice. It’s the second single from her highly anticipated new album-out this year.

‘Me Enamoré’ stands out as the latest hit from the international powerhouse. ‘Chantaje’ has become one of the biggest smashes in her illustrious career, capturing #1 on Billboard’s ‘Latin Airplay Songs’ Chart, ‘Latin Pop Songs’ Chart, ‘Hot Latin Songs’ Chart, ‘Latin Digital Sales’ Chart, ‘Latin Streaming Songs Chart’, and ‘Latin Digital Songs’ Chart. Upon release, it debuted at #1 on Spotify’s Global ‘Most Streamed Songs’ Chart in 11 countries, and #1 on digital stores in 18 countries (fact-check). At YouTube, it went #1 in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Spain.

It set a new Vevo record for a Spanish-language video, surpassing 100 million views in less than 20 days and on the verge of hitting the 1 billion mark less than 6 months after release. Among many worldwide certifications, it went triple-platinum in Argentina and Spain, and received a prestigious Diamante certification (10x-platinum) in the U.S. from the RIAA. To date, audio streams exceed 455 million, while video streams exceed 995 million.

‘Deja Vu’ achieved similar success, going Top 10 on the ‘Latin Pop’ Chart, ‘Latin Airplay’ Chart, ‘Hot Latin Songs’ Chart and ‘Tropical Songs’ Chart in the United States. It also became a Top 10 hit in Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, and more.

Tags
Shakira Chantaje Maluma Deja Vu Prince Royce Grammy Award-winning Sony Music Latin Rude Boyz Youtube RIAA Rayito Latin Pop Latin Airplay Spotify Me Enamoré
Related news
News | 10 Apr 2017

'YouTube has changed the world of music'

MUMBAI: Renowned Sarod players Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash believe that the world's biggest video-sharing platform YouTube has changed the world of music once and for all.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2017

Gear up for Papon and Jonita Gandhi Live and Unplugged in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Get ready for a musical evening at the ultimate Seawoods Grand Central Mall with Angaraag Papon Mahanta and Jonita Gandhi Live and Unplugged.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2017

'Bezubaan' a positive change for Indeep Bakshi

MUMBAI: The trend of YouTube viewership has become one of the most important parameters of judging the success of a song. Today a song receiving a million views in the shortest time span is considered a hit.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2017

Robbie Williams to release next collection of songs on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Robbie Williams is planning to release a second version of his latest album on YouTube to keep fans interested.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2017

11 songs you should know before heading to Vidya Vox's live concert in Mumbai

MUMBAI: US-based singer Vidya Iyer better known as Vidya Vox is all set to visit India for her debut tour, we at Radioandmusic.com thought of letting you be familiar with some of her famous numbers.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
HT Media's Radio Nasha turns One

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha completed one year on air in the month of April 2017.read more

News
Indian FM Radio industry: lots of promise, yet problems of plenty

MUMBAI: Old time Indian regional FM radio players are today seeking succor.read more

Press Releases
Jio introduces new Rs 309 all unlimited plan with special benefits

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (‘Jio’) announced today that the Jio Summer Surprise has beread more

News
MY FM's 'key to successful' 10 years in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: DB Corp Group's MY FM that leads the retail market completed 10 years recently.read more

Press Releases
Mastiii maintains its leadership over other channels

MUMBAI: Mastiii has been leading the music genre for over two years now, with its phenomenal ratiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Arnab Goswami can't do without music

MUMBAI: The self-professed ‘sole leader’ of Journalism who wants to change the perception of reportage today, Arnab Goswami was seen at Radio City...read more

2
Magnetic Fields Festival announces its fifth edition dates

MUMBAI: Magnetic Fields Festival, which is known for introducing the contemporary sounds from India and around the globe, announces its fifth edition...read more

3
Raymond Weil celebrates Music icons

MUMBAI: Music and the arts are to Raymond Weil what thought is to humankind – an inexhaustible source of inspiration and creation. For three...read more

4
Shakira releases her new single 'Me Enamoré'

MUMBAI: Continuing an amazing streak of success that includes record-breaking smashes Chantaje feat. Maluma and Deja Vu with Prince Royce, Grammy...read more

5
Nude images of Cyrus, Waterhouse leaked

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and model-actress Suki Waterhouse's nude photographs have been leaked online. The images were leaked by website Celeb...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group