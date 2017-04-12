RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Apr 2017 15:19 |  By RnMTeam

Nude images of Cyrus, Waterhouse leaked

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and model-actress Suki Waterhouse's nude photographs have been leaked online.

The images were leaked by website Celeb Jihad, which is known for posting private content of celebrities, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The private photographs of Cyrus show the singer naked in a sauna. In some images, she is also seen posing in scanty outfits.

Waterhouse, meanwhile, can be seen naked in selfies and images taken in front of a bathroom mirror.

The photos appear to be taken from the stars' private collection.

Celeb Jihad claimed it will release naked photographs of Sophie Turner and Alison Brie next.

Some of the past victims of Celeb Jihad include Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried, Demi Lovato, Katie Cassidy, Lucy Hale and Rose McGowan

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Miley Cyrus Suki Waterhouse Celeb Jihad Sophie Turner Alison Brie Emma Watson Amanda Seyfried Demi Lovato Katie Cassidy Lucy Hale Rose McGowan aceshowbiz.com
Related news
News | 04 Apr 2017

Demi Lovato likes to have women in her team

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Demi Lovato says it is cool to be the only girl in a gang of boys, but she also knows what its like to be a part of something that has more women involved.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2017

Cyrus, Hemsworth to start a family?

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth has sparked speculation that they are planning on starting a family soon.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2017

Lovato visited Disneyland to celebrate sobriety

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Demi Lovato says that she celebrated her five years of sobriety by visiting Disneyland. The 24-year-old reached the milestone last week.

read more
News | 22 Mar 2017

Demi Lovato's private images leaked

MUMBAI: Some private photographs of singer-actress Demi Lovato have reportedly been circulating on a number of adult websites since the last few days.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2017

'Beauty and the Beast' collects Rs 6.67 Cr in opening weekend in India

MUMBAI: Hollywood actress Emma Watson-starrer musical romantic fantasy film 'Beauty and the Beast' registered an earning of Rs 6.67 crore in its opening weekend in India.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
HT Media's Radio Nasha turns One

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha completed one year on air in the month of April 2017.read more

News
Indian FM Radio industry: lots of promise, yet problems of plenty

MUMBAI: Old time Indian regional FM radio players are today seeking succor.read more

Press Releases
Jio introduces new Rs 309 all unlimited plan with special benefits

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (‘Jio’) announced today that the Jio Summer Surprise has beread more

News
MY FM's 'key to successful' 10 years in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: DB Corp Group's MY FM that leads the retail market completed 10 years recently.read more

Press Releases
Mastiii maintains its leadership over other channels

MUMBAI: Mastiii has been leading the music genre for over two years now, with its phenomenal ratiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ash King is slaying it with 'Baarish'

MUMBAI: The makers of ‘Half Girlfriend’ have released the first song of the film, today 12 April 2017 on Zee Music earlier than scheduled. The song ‘...read more

2
Flatdisk impresses with first release on Big & Dirty, 'Lost'

MUMBAI: Whether you define yourself as a hopeless romantic or not, chances are you've experienced the helpless, exhilarating, butterfly-inducing...read more

3
We've had more good days than bad: Laxmi Bomb

MUMBAI: Meet 'Laxmi Bomb', a three and a half years old electro-pop outfit from 'Bombay' that put in a nutshell the sound of the streets of Mumbai....read more

4
Nude images of Cyrus, Waterhouse leaked

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and model-actress Suki Waterhouse's nude photographs have been leaked online. The images were leaked by website Celeb...read more

5
Shakira releases her new single 'Me Enamoré'

MUMBAI: Continuing an amazing streak of success that includes record-breaking smashes Chantaje feat. Maluma and Deja Vu with Prince Royce, Grammy...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group