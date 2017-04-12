RadioandMusic
News |  12 Apr 2017 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

Magnetic Fields Festival announces its fifth edition dates

(Image: Neville Sukhia)

MUMBAI: Magnetic Fields Festival, which is known for introducing the contemporary sounds from India and around the globe, announces its fifth edition dates today, 12 April 2017.

Considered as one of the '50 Best Music Festivals in the World' by Time Out magazine, experiential music festival, the three-day arts and music festival will take place from at Alsisar Mahal from 15-17 December 2017.

From 15-17 December, Alsisar Mahal, which is the 17th-century palace-turned-hotel, will provide the ideal environment for Magnetic Fields’ exclusive showcase of music and arts.

Magnetic Fields Festival Alsisar Mahal Time Out magazine 50 Best Music Festivals in the World Contemporary music
